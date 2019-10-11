×

TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Tops ‘Young Sheldon,’ Wins Thursday

CREDIT: ABC

“Grey’s Anatomy” was once again the winner on Thursday night for ABC, as newer shows continue to struggle around it.

The show, currently in its 16th season, posted a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and was watched by just over 6 million total viewers, beating CBS’ “Young Sheldon” into first place for the third week in a row. The “Big Band Theory” prequel was even on last week at a 1.0 rating, and down 10% in total viewership at 7.5 million.

ABC was the top network on the night, discounting Fox and “Thursday Night Football,” as “A Million Little Things” came in a 0.8 rating and “How to Get Away With Murder” closed off the night with a 0.5.

Next came CBS, which saw its trio of freshman shows all dip from last week. “The Unicorn” dropped from a 0.8 to a 0.7, “Carol’s Second Act” from a 0.7 to a 0.6, and “Evil” from a 0.6 to a 0.5. “Mom” was even on last week at a 0.8.

Over on NBC, things aren’t getting any better for the network’s new comedies “Perfect Harmony” and “Sunnyside,” which both ticked down a fraction to 0.4 and 0.3 ratings respectively. The Peacock’s three returning shows on Thursday night faired better, with “Superstore” scoring a 0.8 rating, and both “The Good Place” and “Law & Order: SVU” coming in at a 0.6.

Finally on the CW, “Supernatural” returned solidly for its 15th and final season. The season premiere registered a 0.4 rating and around 1.3 million total viewers, in line with the average rating for last season and down only slightly on the average total viewership for season 15. The season 2 premiere of “Legacies” followed it up with a 0.3 rating and 820,000 viewers.

