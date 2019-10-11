TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Tops ‘Young Sheldon,’ Wins Thursday

“Grey’s Anatomy” was once again the winner on Thursday night for ABC, as newer shows continue to struggle around it.

The show, currently in its 16th season, posted a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and was watched by just over 6 million total viewers, beating CBS’ “Young Sheldon” into first place for the third week in a row. The “Big Band Theory” prequel was even on last week at a 1.0 rating, and down 10% in total viewership at 7.5 million.

ABC was the top network on the night, discounting Fox and “Thursday Night Football,” as “A Million Little Things” came in a 0.8 rating and “How to Get Away With Murder” closed off the night with a 0.5.

Next came CBS, which saw its trio of freshman shows all dip from last week. “The Unicorn” dropped from a 0.8 to a 0.7, “Carol’s Second Act” from a 0.7 to a 0.6, and “Evil” from a 0.6 to a 0.5. “Mom” was even on last week at a 0.8.

Over on NBC, things aren’t getting any better for the network’s new comedies “Perfect Harmony” and “Sunnyside,” which both ticked down a fraction to 0.4 and 0.3 ratings respectively. The Peacock’s three returning shows on Thursday night faired better, with “Superstore” scoring a 0.8 rating, and both “The Good Place” and “Law & Order: SVU” coming in at a 0.6.

Finally on the CW, “Supernatural” returned solidly for its 15th and final season. The season premiere registered a 0.4 rating and around 1.3 million total viewers, in line with the average rating for last season and down only slightly on the average total viewership for season 15. The season 2 premiere of “Legacies” followed it up with a 0.3 rating and 820,000 viewers.