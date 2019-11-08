TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Ticks Up, Draws Largest Audience Since Season Premiere

After dropping to a season low rating last week, “Grey’s Anatomy” on ABC bounced back up to win the non-football Thursday night TV ratings ahead of “Young Sheldon” on CBS.

The Ellen Pompeo-led show jumped 22% from a 1.07 rating last week to a 1.3 among adults 18-49. It also gained around 500,000 total viewers on the prior week, ending up with 6.1 million this time around (the biggest audience to tune in since the season 16 premiere). “A Million Little Things” followed it up with a 0.8, while “How to Get Away With Murder” posted a 0.4.

“Young Sheldon” came in second, stable on last week at a 1.1 and 8.7 million total viewers, which represents its largest audience of the season to date and the highest for a scripted show on the night. All of the Eye’s other shows were stable week-to-week, with “The Unicorn” and “Mom” posting a 0.8, “Carol’s Second Act” a 0.7, and “Evil” a 0.5.

Over on Fox, an all-California “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers averaged a 2.6 rating and 9.4 million total viewers across the network’s entire coverage. As ever, those figures are subject to adjustment given the nature of live sports broadcasts.

On NBC, “Superstore” led the way with a 0.7, followed by “The Good Place” and “Law & Order: SVU” with a 0.6. Both “Will & Grace” and “Perfect Harmony scored a 0.5 rating.

Finally on the CW, both “Supernatural” and “Legacies” were even on last week at a 0.3 and a 0.2 respectively.