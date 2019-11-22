TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Leads Scripted as ‘Young Sheldon’ Ticks Down

“Grey’s Anatomy” was the highest rated non-football show on Thursday night, while its nearest competitor, “Young Sheldon,” was down week-to-week.

The ABC drama was even at a 1.3 rating and around 6.4 million total viewers. “A Million Little Things” followed it up with a 0.8, and “How to Get Away with Murder” scored a 0.4. The trio combined to put the Disney-owned network in second place overall behind Fox and its “Thursday Night Football” juggernaut.

“Young Sheldon” ticked down from a 1.15 last week to a 1.0 this time around, shedding around 700,000 total viewers in the process. With 8.3 million pairs of eyeballs tuning in, “Young Sheldon” was still the most watched scripted show on the night. CBS came third overall on the night with “The Unicorn” scoring a 0.7, “Mom” a 0.8, “Carol’s Second Act” a 0.6 and “Evil” a 0.5.

“Superstore” led the way over on NBC with a 0.7, followed by “The Good Place” and “Law & Order: SVU” at a 0.6. “Will & Grace” recovered a little from it season low last week to post a 0.5, while “Perfect Harmony” was even at a 0.4.

On Fox, “Thursday Night Football” averaged 9.4 million total viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, according to preliminary figures. As always those numbers are subject to significant adjustment later in the day.

Finally on the CW, both “Supernatural” and “Legacies” came in at a 0.2, with the former drawing 1.15 million total viewers and the latter around 850,000.