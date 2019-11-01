×

TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Dips, Still Tops Halloween Night

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Kelsey McNeal/ABC

A bunch of scripted shows were scared off by “Thursday Night Football” on Halloween night, with “Grey’s Anatomy” leading the non-football shows in the TV ratings.

The ABC shows dipped almost 20% from last week among adults 18-49 to a 1.1 rating and around 5.7 million total viewers. ABC managed to be the top network other than Fox, with “A Million Little Things” posting a 0.7 and “How to Get Away With Murder” a 0.4.

A couple of NBC shows fared better week-to-week, with “The Good Place” growing to a season high 0.7 and 2.2 million total viewers, its highest tally since the final season premiere. Freshman comedy “Perfect Harmony” was also up a little from last week at a 0.5, as was the final season of “Will & Grace” which grew to a 0.6 and gained around 400,000 total viewers from its premiere last week. “Law & Order: SVU” came in with a 0.7 rating, while “Superstore” was the only Peacock show to slip a little in total rating, posting a 0.7, but growing to a season high 3.1 million total viewers.

CBS aired only re-runs, scoring a 0.5 average rating across the night thanks to two episodes of “Young Sheldon” at a 0.7 and a 0.6, two episodes of “The Unicorn” at a 0.5 and a 0.4, and an “Evil” repeat at a 0.4.

Over on the CW, the “13 Scariest Movies of All Time” special posted a 0.2 rating and just under 1 million total viewers, followed by “Mysteries Decoded” at a 0.1 and 600,000 sets of eyeballs.

Fox averaged 10.2 million total viewers and a 2.8 rating across its NFL pre-show and the game itself, however, those numbers are subject to significant adjustment later in the day.

More TV

  • Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez to Perform on the American Music Awards

    Days after releasing new song “Lose You to Love Me” comes the announcement that Selena Gomez will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards, her first live TV performance in two years. She last appeared on the AMAs stage in 2017 to perform the song “Wolves.” “Lose You to Love Me” has already reached No. [...]

  • The Stranger

    International TV Newswire: Animal Planet Changes, Beta Sells, All3Media Hires, Netflix Updates

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, longtime Discovery executive Susanne Dinnage leaves the company as the Animal Planet Network shifts to the company’s factual division, Beta Film clinches a milestone sale on “The Pleasure Principle,” and All3Media finds the right Job for its newest non-scripted position. Also making news, new North American SVOD Topic picks [...]

  • Bobby Farrelly, Peter FarrellyWriters to Salute

    TV News Roundup: Quibi Orders 'The Now’ With Farrelly Brothers Set to Direct

    In today’s TV news roundup, Quibi greenlights a new comedy directed by Bobby and Peter Farrelly, and Showtime premiered the trailer for its upcoming comedy “Work In Progress.” GREENLIGHTS Quibi has commissioned “The Now,” a new comedy that will be directed by Bobby Farrelly and Peter Farrelly and star Dave Franco. The show will examine what [...]

  • Julia Garner Anna Chlumsky Laverne Cox

    Shonda Rhimes' Anna Delvey Series at Netflix Sets Main Cast

    Shonda Rhimes’ series based on con artist Anna Delvey is beginning to take shape at Netflix. Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes, and Alexis Floyd have all been cast in the drama series, which is now titled “Inventing Anna.” In addition, Dave Frankel is attached to direct two of the show’s 10 one-hour [...]

  • Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes celebrates

    TV Ratings: World Series Game 7 Draws 23 Million Viewers on Fox

    The Washington Nationals clinched their first ever World Series on Wednesday night, drawing a substantial audience for Fox in the process. Game 7, which saw the Nationals emerge victorious 6-2 over the Houston Astros, was watched by over 23 million total viewers, the biggest audience for a baseball game since the seventh and final game [...]

  • 'General Hospital' cast and crewDaytime Emmy

    Daytime Emmys: TV Academy Clarifies Eligibility, Adds Young Adult Category

    The National Academy of TV Arts and Sciences is looking to clarify the difference between “daytime” and “primetime” Emmy eligibility. As part of a new set of Daytime Emmys rules announced on Thursday, primetime offshoots of daytime programs will now compete in the Daytime Emmy Awards. “A broadcast series considered eligible for daytime may submit [...]

  • CORPORATE - Jamila Hunter, Senior Vice

    Jamila Hunter Joins Freeform as Senior VP of Current Series, Alternative Programming

    Jamila Hunter has been named senior vice president of current series and alternative programming at Freeform. In her new role, Hunter will report to Freeform’s Lauren Corrao, executive vice president of original programming and development. She will oversee unscripted and alternative content as well as scripted programming across the network’s current slate of shows. She [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad