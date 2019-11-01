TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Dips, Still Tops Halloween Night

A bunch of scripted shows were scared off by “Thursday Night Football” on Halloween night, with “Grey’s Anatomy” leading the non-football shows in the TV ratings.

The ABC shows dipped almost 20% from last week among adults 18-49 to a 1.1 rating and around 5.7 million total viewers. ABC managed to be the top network other than Fox, with “A Million Little Things” posting a 0.7 and “How to Get Away With Murder” a 0.4.

A couple of NBC shows fared better week-to-week, with “The Good Place” growing to a season high 0.7 and 2.2 million total viewers, its highest tally since the final season premiere. Freshman comedy “Perfect Harmony” was also up a little from last week at a 0.5, as was the final season of “Will & Grace” which grew to a 0.6 and gained around 400,000 total viewers from its premiere last week. “Law & Order: SVU” came in with a 0.7 rating, while “Superstore” was the only Peacock show to slip a little in total rating, posting a 0.7, but growing to a season high 3.1 million total viewers.

CBS aired only re-runs, scoring a 0.5 average rating across the night thanks to two episodes of “Young Sheldon” at a 0.7 and a 0.6, two episodes of “The Unicorn” at a 0.5 and a 0.4, and an “Evil” repeat at a 0.4.

Over on the CW, the “13 Scariest Movies of All Time” special posted a 0.2 rating and just under 1 million total viewers, followed by “Mysteries Decoded” at a 0.1 and 600,000 sets of eyeballs.

Fox averaged 10.2 million total viewers and a 2.8 rating across its NFL pre-show and the game itself, however, those numbers are subject to significant adjustment later in the day.