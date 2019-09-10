TV Ratings: ‘Grand Hotel’ Finale Ticks Up

The season 1 finale of ABC’s “Grand Hotel” ticked up in the ratings from previous weeks.

Monday night’s episode scored a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, the highest rating for the show since late July and the equal second highest figure for any episode from season 1. Only the series premiere back in June drew a higher rating at a 0.66.

In terms of total viewership, the finale was also up on the last few weeks at 2.8 million total viewers. However, that figure still only represents the fifth highest for the series overall and is down 24% on the premiere, which was watched by just under 3.7 million sets of eyeballs.

In more good news for ABC, “Bachelor in Paradise” also saw a bump on Monday night, jumping 30% from last Monday’s dismal 1.08 rating to a 1.4 this time around. “Bachelor in Paradise” was the highest rated and most watched show on the night with 5.25 million viewers, closely followed by “American Ninja Warrior” on NBC with 5 million.

The “Grand Hotel,” “Bachelor in Paradise” combo helped ABC to an overall win on Monday night with a 1.2 average rating. NBC came in second with a 0.8, followed by CBS and Fox at 0.4. Ratings across all the networks were likely hindered a little last night by the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders which was broadcast on ESPN.