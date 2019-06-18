TV Ratings: ‘Grand Hotel’ Premieres Low, ABC Still Wins Monday

ABC’s “Grand Hotel” premiered to not so grand figures for the network.

Based on the original Spanish series and starring Demian Bichir, Eva Longoria and Roselyn Sanchez, “Grand Hotel” provides an upstairs/downstairs look at the scandals and secrets of both the Mendoza family and the staff that works for them. The series premiere scored a middling 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and only 3.7 million viewers, despite a solid lead-in provided by “The Bachelorette.”

For comparison, that’s the same figure that “The Fix” premiered to earlier this year. That show went on to average a 0.48 rating across its first season and was canceled by ABC as a result. “Whiskey Cavalier,” another ABC freshman show, debuted to a 0.8 and 4.7 million viewers and was also later canceled. However, the premiere’s total is roughly the same as that of “The Proposal,” which debuted to a 0.8 and 3.8 million viewers in the same slot last year.

“The Bachelorette” was the highest rated show on Monday night with a 1.5 rating and 5.5 million total viewers, beating out NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” in the 8 p.m. time slot (the latter scored a 0.9 rating and 4.75 million viewers). “Dateline” posted a 0.7 rating, while the Jamie Foxx’s “Beat Shazam” game show came in at a 0.6 for Fox.

Overall, ABC still comfortably came out on top on Monday with a 1.2 average rating across the night, compared to 0.8 for NBC, 0.5 for Fox, and 0.4 for CBS, which aired re-runs.