TV Ratings: ‘Flirty Dancing’ Debut Tangos With ‘Sunday Night Football’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

CREDIT: Greg Gayne/Fox

An NFL dominated night saw the premiere of Fox’s “Flirty Dancing,” which posted a decent TV ratings debut.

Fox debuted the Jenna Dewan-hosted dancing-dating show on Sunday to a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.2 million total viewers. It’s worth noting, however, that the premiere aired live across all time zones, meaning those figures are subject to adjustment later in the day, and a substantial NFL lead-in provided a handy ratings Tango partner for the show. For the time being, those figures are roughly on par with the other Fox series debuts from the 2019-2020 TV season. Reruns of “Bless The Harts” and “Family Guy” followed with a significant drop-off to a 0.4 rating and 1.3 and 1.2 million viewers respectively.

A vital “Sunday Night Football” contest between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers drew just over 16 million average viewers across its broadcast on NBC in the fast nationals. The California-based team won the contest 26-21, snatching the number 1 seed in the highly competitive NFC in the process. As ever, those numbers are subject to adjustment given the nature of live sports.

Over on CBS, “60 Minutes” came in at a 1.1 rating and 7.6 million viewers, boosted by an NFL overrun. Two “Unicorn” reruns scored a 0.4 and a 0.3, followed by back-to-back replays of “Carol’s Second Act” at a 0.3 and a 0.2. A “Rise” rerun closed off the night with a 0.2.

ABC also opted for a lineup of reruns opposite the NFL juggernaut, with replays of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Kids Say the Darndest” things posting a 0.6 and a 0.4 rating. Two “Shark Tank” replays both post a 0.4.

Finally on the CW, reruns of “Batwoman” and “Supergirl” both scored a 0.1 rating.

