×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Empire’ Hits Series Low

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
EMPIRE: L-R: Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard in the "My Fault is Past" spring premiere episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, March 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. @2019 Fox Broadcasting Co. CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX.
CREDIT: Chuck Hodes/FOX

The second episode of “Empire” after the arrest of one of its stars, Jussie Smollett, was the lowest rated in the series’ history.

The March 20 episode scored a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo, and was watched by just under 4 million total viewers. Last week’s midseason premiere also struggled, with a 1.3 rating and 4.4 million viewers, which means the show dipped by 11% in the ratings and 10% in total viewership since last week.

While that isn’t as bad as the 17% ratings and 13% viewership dip from the show’s final episode of 2018 to the midseason premiere, last night’s episode was still down on the previous “Empire” ratings low, which came on Halloween 2018, when the show had a 1.2 rating and 4.2 million viewers.

“Empire” showrunner Lee Daniels said in an Instagram video that he and the cast of the show “have experienced pain, anger, sadness and frustration,” in the wake of Smollett’s arrest.

Elsewhere on the night, “Survivor” on CBS was the highest rated and most watched show of the night, achieving a 1.3 rating and 7 million total viewers. Close behind was ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” which came in with a 1.2 rating and just under 4.5 million viewers.

In the overall network race, CBS and Fox tied for first, both with a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo. CBS was first in total viewers, with an average of 6.3 million across their two shows, “Survivor” and “Seal Team.”

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More TV

  • 'Dark Tower' Pilot at Amazon Casts

    'Dark Tower' Pilot at Amazon Casts Jasper Pääkkönen, Sam Strike

    The pilot for the planned “Dark Tower” series adaptation currently in the works at Amazon has cast its two leads. Sources say that Jasper Pääkkönen and Sam Strike have both been cast in the pilot, which is based on the Stephen King book series of the same name. Strike will play Roland Deschain, also known [...]

  • EMPIRE: L-R: Taraji P. Henson and

    TV Ratings: 'Empire' Hits Series Low

    The second episode of “Empire” after the arrest of one of its stars, Jussie Smollett, was the lowest rated in the series’ history. The March 20 episode scored a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo, and was watched by just under 4 million total viewers. Last week’s midseason premiere also struggled, with a 1.3 rating [...]

  • 'Schitt's Creek' to End with Season

    'Schitt's Creek' Renewed for a Sixth and Final Season

    “Schitt’s Creek” has been renewed for a sixth and final season. Co-creator and star Daniel Levy announced the news on his social media Thursday with a letter written by himself and his father and series co-creator/star Eugene Levy. “We are very excited to announce that ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is coming back for a sixth season on [...]

  • Liza Koshy Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

    How Nickelodeon Capitalizes on Social Media to Stay on Top of Kids' Campaigns

    When Nickelodeon’s green slime first oozed its way over talent’s heads 40 years ago on the acquisition Canadian series “You Can’t Do That on Television,” there was no way of knowing the stuff would transcend series and generations of children — let alone launch a festival. But green goop was just the beginning of the [...]

  • Grime Star Stormzy Joins Upcoming BBC

    Grime Star Stormzy Joins Roc Nation Exec Produced BBC Drama ‘Noughts & Crosses’

    “Noughts and Crosses” just added another musical heavy hitter with grime supremo Stormzy set to star in the adaptation of the Malorie Blackman novels for the BBC. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is already on board and will exec produce, as will Participant Media. Stormzy has an on-screen role and will play Kolawale, a newspaper editor and [...]

  • Cineflix Alum Launches New Banner Fugitive,

    Cineflix Alum Launches New Banner Fugitive, Tees Up Alex Gibney, Yolanda Ramke Shows

    Anthony Kimble, formerly of Cineflix, National Geographic, and Viacom’s Channel 5, has launched Fugitive and will develop, finance, and exec produce drama and unscripted TV through the new banner. Its first projects include “Uncanny Valley: The Truth About Thinking Machines,” which comes from producers Topic and Jigsaw. A series about A.I. and the future of [...]

  • Cineflix Rights Scoops Icelandic Political Series

    Cineflix Rights Scoops Icelandic Political Series 'The Minister'

    Cineflix Rights, a leading U.K. content distributor, has acquired “The Minister,” the anticipated political drama series headlined by Icelandic star Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”). Produced by the Icelandic company Sagafilm, “The Minister” centres on Benedikt Ríkhardsson (Ólafsson), a populist politician who becomes Iceland’s Prime Minister. However, Benedikt is suffering from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad