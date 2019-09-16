TV Ratings: Eagles-Falcons Down 18% on ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener

Last night, Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Flacons held off Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles in an interception-filled affair on “ .”

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the stop-start nature of the game, it didn’t perform quite as strongly in the early Nielsen ratings as last week’s “SNF” opener between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles-Falcons game NBC was easily the night’s top primetime show with a 12.2 rating and 22 share in metered-market households. However, that represents roughly an 18% dip on 14.8 rating posted by the lopsided showdown between Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger last Sunday. Last night’s game was also down 12% from the second “SNF” outing of last season, which saw the Dallas Cowboys emerge victorious over the New York Jets. The total viewership for last night’s game will be available later today.

The Eagles-Falcons game was comfortably the highest rated show of Sunday night in metered markets, with “60 Minutes” coming in at a 6.1 rating and a 11 market share.

Unsurprisingly, the top markets for last night’s game on NBC were Philadelphia (32.6/51) and Atlanta (22.3/40), followed by New Orleans (19.6/28), Milwaukee (15.4/26) and Albuquerque (15.3/26).

Last night’s game saw a total of five interceptions thrown (Ryan contributed three to that tally, Wentz threw two).