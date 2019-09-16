×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: Eagles-Falcons Down 18% on ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: AP

Last night, Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Flacons held off Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles in an interception-filled affair on “Sunday Night Football.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the stop-start nature of the game, it didn’t perform quite as strongly in the early Nielsen ratings as last week’s “SNF” opener between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles-Falcons game NBC was easily the night’s top primetime show with a 12.2 rating and 22 share in metered-market households. However, that represents roughly an 18% dip on 14.8 rating posted by the lopsided showdown between Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger last Sunday. Last night’s game was also down 12% from the second “SNF” outing of last season, which saw the Dallas Cowboys emerge victorious over the New York Jets. The total viewership for last night’s game will be available later today.

The Eagles-Falcons game was comfortably the highest rated show of Sunday night in metered markets, with “60 Minutes” coming in at a 6.1 rating and a 11 market share.

Unsurprisingly, the top markets for last night’s game on NBC were Philadelphia (32.6/51) and Atlanta (22.3/40), followed by New Orleans (19.6/28), Milwaukee (15.4/26) and Albuquerque (15.3/26).

Last night’s game saw a total of five interceptions thrown (Ryan contributed three to that tally, Wentz threw two).

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Canal Plus

    Netflix, France's Canal Plus Sign Distribution Deal

    France’s Canal Plus Group has sealed a deal to offer Netflix on its platform, joining other pay- and cable-TV providers across Europe in recognizing the demand for access to the U.S. streaming giant. Beginning Oct. 15, subscribers to Canal Plus’ Cine/Series package can also enjoy access to Netflix through Canal Plus’ set-top boxes. In France, [...]

  • TV Ratings: Eagles-Falcons Down 18% on

    TV Ratings: Eagles-Falcons Down 18% on 'Sunday Night Football' Opener

    Last night, Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Flacons held off Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles in an interception-filled affair on “Sunday Night Football.” Perhaps unsurprisingly given the stop-start nature of the game, it didn’t perform quite as strongly in the early Nielsen ratings as last week’s “SNF” opener between the New England Patriots and [...]

  • Hurricane Irma News Coverage Today Show

    Suddenly, TV News Is Warming Up to Climate Change

    More than a decade ago, ABC News pulled off an amazing feat: a 2007 special edition of “20/20” that called attention to the rapid deterioration of the global environment. Reporters were stationed on all seven continents.  The news unit even managed to have the lights turned off on the Empire State Building and Times Square [...]

  • Endeavor

    Endeavor Aims to Raise $620 Million With IPO

    Endeavor disclosed Monday that it expects a price between $30 and $32 per share for its initial public offering in the fall. Endeavor — the parent company of WME, UFC, IMG, Endeavor Content, Professional Bull Riders and other assets — aims to raise as much as $620 million with the sale of 19.4 million shares. [...]

  • SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

    Emmy Music: 'GoT' Scores Again; McCartney, Springsteen Specials Share Wins

    Music specials had a big look going into the weekend’s creative arts Emmys, but no one ended up being the boss of the ceremonies — not even Bruce Springsteen. His “Springsteen on Broadway” Netflix film won Thom Zimny an award for direction, but it lost for best variety special, the category that would have allowed [...]

  • 'Big Brother' at 20: How the

    'Big Brother' Turns 20: How the Genre-Defining Show Helped Shape Reality TV

    When it comes to “Big Brother,” Peter Salmon has skin in the game as the chief creative officer of Endemol Shine, which makes and sells the format. But back when it hit British screens, in 2000, he was at the BBC, and the show aired on rival pubcaster Channel 4. It quickly overshadowed the Beeb’s [...]

  • German Streaming Service Joyn Orders Original

    German Streamer Joyn Moves Into Original Content With Political Thriller 'Dignity'

    Joyn, the new German streaming service backed by local media giant ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery, has ordered its first original series, “Dignity,” a political thriller about the hunt for an ex-Nazi who has set up a cult in Chile. Joyn is a free platform offering live streaming of 55 channels, including German pubcasters ARD and ZDF, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad