TV Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Premiere Flat on Last Season

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Eric McCandless/ABC

Casting Sean Spicer on “Dancing With the Stars” doesn’t seem to be having the desired effect on ratings for ABC.

The show premiered its new season to a 1.0 rating and just under 8 million total viewers. That’s the same rating as the Fall 2018 season premiere which was watched by 7.7 million viewers.

The ABC dancing show narrowly lost out in the key 18-49 demographic on Monday night to the “American Ninja Warrior” finale on NBC, which scored a 1.1 rating and 5.4 million total viewers.

The Disney-owned network faced considerable backlash after casting the former White House press secretary, with Variety critic Caroline Famke labeling his inclusion “a cynical ratings grab.”

“The number of headlines surrounding his mere casting guarantee an outsized amount of interest in a season whose biggest cast members otherwise include James Van Der Beek and a Bachelorette,” Framke wrote at the time Spicer’s casting was announced.

This season’s other dancers include country music star Lauren Alaina, pop star Ally Brooke, “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown, “Queer Eye” co-host Karamo Brown, TV star Kate Flannery, NFL hall of famer Ray Lewis, comedian Kel Mitchell, former NBA champion Lamar Odom, TV star James Van Der Beek, and singer Mary Wilson. Christine Brinkley pulled out of the cast at the last minute due to injury and was replaced by her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

