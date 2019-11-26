TV Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale Draws 7.7 Million Viewers, Matches 2018

The show was the most watched program on broadcast television with 7.7 million total viewers, its second highest tally this season behind only the premiere which drew 8 million. Its 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 was also a season high, but not enough to win Monday night, as “The Voice” on NBC and “9-1-1” on Fox both came in at a 1.2.
For comparison, the “Dancing With the Stars” fall finale back in 2018 averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers.
Lucy Hale is set to co-host this year’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with regular emcee Ryan Seacrest, replacing Jenny McCarthy who hosted the show since 2010. The actor previously hosted the New Orleans-based festivities, which will be taken over this time around by “Pose” star Billy Porter. Returning to the show for her third year, Ciara [...]
Christmas has long been billed as a time where peace and generosity rule. But in the TV business, time around the holiday is fast becoming quite competitive. In a season when cable networks like Crown Media’s Hallmark Channel and Walt Disney’s Freeform try to lure fans of holiday movies and family fare, AMC Networks is [...]
In just over a year, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment has stealthily assembled a slate of nearly 20 documentary feature and TV series projects, with distribution partners such as Netflix, Showtime and Apple TV Plus in place. The prestigious lineup features filmmakers and producers including Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Berg, Morgan Neville [...]
“Strange Angel” has been canceled at CBS All Access. The drama, about rocketry pioneer and occultist Jack Parsons, ended its second season in July. “Strange Angel” starred Jack Raynor as Parsons, one of the founders of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Aerojet, who became a follower of cult leader Aleister Crowley. It also starred [...]
Producer of “Queen of the South,” starring Kate del Castillo, and “Black Widow,” CEO and partner of Colombia’s RTI Prods. a former Telemundo Studios president, then co-founder in 2016 of W Studios with Univision, Televisa Studios president Patricio Wills’ C.V. remains unique in Spanish-language TV. Joining Televisa in March 2018, where he launched Televisa Studios, [...]
DC Films appears to have hit its stride, rebounding from the commercial failure of “Justice League” and the critical drubbing of “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” with a few well-timed box office successes. “Aquaman” and “Joker” both generated over $1 billion at the global box office, becoming the first DC productions to reach those [...]
NBC Sports is serving up a few days of Thanksgiving accompaniments in hopes of driving Turkey Day viewers to the main dish. In a bid to highlight its Thanksgiving-night broadcast of a match-up between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, NBC Sports will stuff its media channels with a clever promotion about the [...]