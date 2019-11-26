TV Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale Draws 7.7 Million Viewers, Matches 2018

Last night’s “Dancing With the Stars” finale waltzed to the top of the TV ratings charts.

The show was the most watched program on broadcast television with 7.7 million total viewers, its second highest tally this season behind only the premiere which drew 8 million. Its 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 was also a season high, but not enough to win Monday night, as “The Voice” on NBC and “9-1-1” on Fox both came in at a 1.2.

For comparison, the “Dancing With the Stars” fall finale back in 2018 averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers.

