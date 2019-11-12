×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Boosted by Sean Spicer Exit

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "2019 Season Premiere" - "Dancing with the Stars" is back and better than ever with a new, well-known and energetic cast of 12 celebrities who are ready to move out of their comfort zones and hit the ballroom floor. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)SEAN SPICER, LINDSAY ARNOLD
CREDIT: ABC

Sean Spicer waved goodbye to “Dancing With the Stars” last night, but ABC waved hello to a pretty big bump in the show’s rating and total viewership.

Last night’s episode scored a 1.0 rating and 7.2 million total viewers, up from last week’s 0.8 and 6.2 million. The former White House press secretary’s elimination helped lift the dancing competition show to its highest rating and total viewership since its season premiere back in September. “The Good Doctor” benefited from its spicy lead-in, also registering a ratings bump on last week from a 0.7 to a 0.8 and from 5 million total viewers to just under 6 million.

Although ABC likely won’t be paying a huge amount of attention to how “The Good Doctor” performs in Live+Same Day, given that network president Karey Burke announced yesterday that it will no longer be using L+SD as a yardstick for the success of its shows (with the exception of live programming).

More to come…

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad