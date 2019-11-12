TV Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Boosted by Sean Spicer Exit

Sean Spicer waved goodbye to “Dancing With the Stars” last night, but ABC waved hello to a pretty big bump in the show’s rating and total viewership.

Last night’s episode scored a 1.0 rating and 7.2 million total viewers, up from last week’s 0.8 and 6.2 million. The former White House press secretary’s elimination helped lift the dancing competition show to its highest rating and total viewership since its season premiere back in September. “The Good Doctor” benefited from its spicy lead-in, also registering a ratings bump on last week from a 0.7 to a 0.8 and from 5 million total viewers to just under 6 million.

Although ABC likely won’t be paying a huge amount of attention to how “The Good Doctor” performs in Live+Same Day, given that network president Karey Burke announced yesterday that it will no longer be using L+SD as a yardstick for the success of its shows (with the exception of live programming).

More to come…