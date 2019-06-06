TV Ratings: CMT Music Awards Reaches 2.7 Million Viewers

The 2019 CMT Music Awards, which recognizes the best videos in the country music space, saw a significant bump in viewership from last year’s edition.

Last night’s awards show, which was hosted by Little Big Town, hit 2.7 million total viewers across the multiple channels on which it was broadcast (CMT, Paramount, TVLand, MTV, MTV2, and Logo), which represents 29% increase on last year’s viewership. This growth was driven partly by the addition of MTV’s suite of brands. This was the first show since Chris McCarthy expanded his role of president of MTV, VH1 and Logo to include CMT.

The show scored a cumulative rating of 0.63 in adults 18-49 across the multiple Viacom networks on which it aired.

In terms of the voting results last night, Carrie Underwood continued her domination, emerging as the biggest winner with two trophies and continuing her streak as the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history. Underwood won best female video for “Love Wins” and video of the year for “Cry Pretty,” taking her overall total wins to 20.

Check out the full list of last night’s winner below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – “Cry Pretty”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown – “Lose It”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – “Love Wins”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used To Know”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – “Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)”