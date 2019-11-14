TV Ratings: CMA Awards Stable, Gain 1 Million Viewers on 2018

After falling to an all-time low in 2018, the 2019 CMA Awards stabilized for ABC and gained a chunk of viewers.

Last night’s awards show garnered a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, down only a fraction from last year’s 2.1, and was watched by 11.3 million total viewers, up roughly 12% from last year. However, for comparison, the 2017 CMA Awards drew a 3.2 rating and 14.3 million viewers, meaning this year was once again down at the lowest rating the show has ever achieved.

Nevertheless, the CMA Awards were the highest-rated and most-watched program on broadcast last night and helped ABC to a comfortable win.

Fox came second thanks to “The Masked Singer,” which took a ratings tumble of 20% down to a series low 1.6 and 5.5 million total viewers. “Almost Family” followed it up with a 0.5 and only 1.7 million total viewers.

Next came NBC with its “Chicago” trifecta holding firm up against the country music awards show. “Chicago Fire” and Chicago Med” drew a 1.1 rating, with “Chicago P.D.” at a 1.0. All three were even week-to-week.

Over on CBS, a controversial “Survivor” episode, which involved a #MeToo moment, dropped to a season low 1.15 rating and 6 million total viewers. “S.W.A.T.” came in even on last at a 0.5, but shed roughly 800,000 sets of eyeballs.

Finally on the CW, both “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew” were up on last week, with the former scoring a 0.3 and the latter a 0.2.