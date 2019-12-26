×
TV Ratings: Clippers-Lakers Game Tops Christmas Day

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Lakers Clippers
CREDIT: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The crosstown match-up between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers — which saw the Clippers win 111-106 — scored a 1.8 rating and 5.6 million viewers, per preliminary data, taking ABC to an easy win on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, a repeat of the movie “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” on NBC came in a distant second with a 0.6 and 2.4 million. The animated half-hour version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” notched a 0.5 and 2.4 million viewers for NBC as well that night.

On ABC, a repeat of “Black-ish” followed the NBA game, notching a 1.1 and 3.9 million viewers. As with all live sports programs and those that follow, those figures are subject to adjustment later in the day.

On CBS, repeats of “The Neighborhood” and “Mom” each brought in a 0.4 and 3.3 million and 3.1 million, respectively, while “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Carol’s Second Act” each did a 0.3.

Over on Fox, each of the four straight repeat episodes of “The Moody’s” came in with a 0.2, with the first episode of the evening at 8 p.m. reaching the most viewers, at just over 1 million.

The CW’s repeat special, the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour,” drew in 842,000 viewers and notched a 0.2. A “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” repeat did a 0.1 in the following time slot.

  Lakers Clippers

