TV Ratings: ‘Bluff City Law’ Grows, ‘9-1-1’ Sinks

NBC’s freshman courtroom drama “Bluff City Law” grew to its highest rating in a month on Monday night.

Helped by a solid “Voice” lead-in, the Jimmy Smits-starrer grew posted a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and gained around 300,000 total viewers from last week to end up with 3.8 million. “The Voice” was even on last week at a 1.3 and topped the night in total viewership with 8 million.

Meanwhile on Fox, “9-1-1” tied with “The Voice” atop the TV ratings, but dipped around 14% from last week to a 1.3 rating. The show also shed around 500,000 total viewers.

More to come…