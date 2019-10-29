TV Ratings: ‘Bluff City Law’ Grows, ‘9-1-1’ Sinks

NBC’s freshman courtroom drama “Bluff City Law” grew to its highest rating in a month on Monday night.
Helped by a solid “Voice” lead-in, the Jimmy Smits-starrer grew posted a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and gained around 300,000 total viewers from last week to end up with 3.8 million. “The Voice” was even on last week at a 1.3 and topped the night in total viewership with 8 million.
Meanwhile on Fox, “9-1-1” tied with “The Voice” atop the TV ratings, but dipped around 14% from last week to a 1.3 rating. The show also shed around 500,000 total viewers.
Today’s media composers area diverse lot, and by the looks of this year’s awards crop, particularly successful at finding fresh musical solutions to dramatic problems. Variety‘s Music for Screens Summit showcases several of these creatives, including composers Michael Abels (“Get Out,” “Us”), Siddhartha Khosla (“This Is Us,” “Looking for Alaska”) and Amie Doherty (“Undone,” “Here [...]
The sight of Apple logo on a red carpet that ran the length of Lincoln Center Plaza drove home magnitude of the moment for entertainment industry insiders at Monday night’s glitzy premiere of “The Morning Show.” The drama series set behind the scene of a network morning news program in turmoil is leading Apple into [...]
Netflix is moving up the property ladder. With international ambitions key to its growth plans, the U.S. streamer is opening a new, bigger Europe, Middle East and Africa headquarters in Amsterdam that can accommodate twice as many staffers as its current base there. The new EMEA headquarters, scheduled to open in the beginning of 2020, [...]
When Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg relocated to Apple in 2017 after more than 15 years at Sony Pictures Television, the first thing they did was set up a whirlwind series of meetings with writers, talent agencies and studios. To launch Apple into the extremely competitive original content marketplace, Van Amburg and Erlicht knew [...]
MADRID — The beautiful game has just got dirtier. Produced by The Mediapro Studio and Directv Latin America, Season 1 of soccer crime thriller “Side Games” (“Todo por el juego”) proved a big swing for the Latin American pay TV/SVOD player, the most watched show on its bow on its premium pay TV service OnDirectv [...]
“The Supernatural Academy” book series is being adapted as an animated series. 41 Entertainment, the producer behind the “Pac-Man” and “Skylanders” animated shows, has taken global rights to the hit books by Jaymin Eve. It marks 41 Entertainment’s first move into the red-hot young-adult space. “The Supernatural Academy” series is set in the eponymous institution, [...]