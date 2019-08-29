TV Ratings: ‘BH90210’ Hits Viewership Low, ‘Big Brother’ and ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tie

While the Fox revival series of “Beverly Hills, 90210” steadied a little in the ratings, episode 4 last around 1 million viewers from last week.

“BH90210” scored a 0.70 rating (only a 12.5% dip from last week’s 0.80) and was watched by just under 2 million total viewers, which represents a 32% drop from the 3 million who tuned in to see episode 3.

The six-part Fox event series, which features original series cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty all back together again, has seen a steady slide over it four-week run so far. After debuting to a summer-topping 1.52 rating and just under 4 million total viewers, the series slid around 38% to a 0.95 in week 2, and then 16% to a 0.80 in week three. After a 35% decline in total viewership from episode 1 to episode 2, the series ticked up a little last week to around 3 million total viewers, before once again losing a large amount of viewers this week.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, “Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” tied for first place on a quiet night with a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic. “AGT” was the most watched show of the night with a touch under 8 million viewers, followed by “Big Brother” which attracted 4.2 million sets of eyeballs.

Fox once again won the night overall with a 0.8 average, followed by NBC with a 0.7, CBS with a 0.6, and ABC (which aired only re-runs) with a 0.5.