TV Ratings: ‘BH90210’ Posts Solid Debut, Wins Wednesday

Will Thorne

BH90210: L-R: Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling in the BH90210 "Reunion" series premiere episode airing Wednesday, Aug. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC Cr: Shane Harvey/FOX
The “Beverly Hills 90210” revival premiered to solid numbers for Fox and comfortable came out on top in Wednesday’s rankings.

Episode one of the six-part event series posted a 1.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and was watched by 3.8 million total viewers, beating out “Big Brother” in the 9 p.m. time slot. The CBS show came in second with a 1.1 rating, but managed to top “BH90210” in viewership with 3.9 million tuning in.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the “Love Island” finale only slightly bettered its series average, coming in at a decent 0.5. However, the season 1 curtain call, which saw Zac and Elizabeth named crowned as the winning couple, did was watched by a series high viewership of 2.63 million viewers. That figure narrowly tops the series premiere which attracted 2.61 eyeballs.

More to come…

