TV Ratings: ‘BH90210’ Posts Solid Debut, Wins Wednesday

The “Beverly Hills 90210” revival premiered to solid numbers for Fox and comfortable came out on top in Wednesday’s rankings.

Episode one of the six-part event series posted a 1.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and was watched by 3.8 million total viewers, beating out “Big Brother” in the 9 p.m. time slot. The CBS show came in second with a 1.1 rating, but managed to top “BH90210” in viewership with 3.9 million tuning in.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the “Love Island” finale only slightly bettered its series average, coming in at a decent 0.5. However, the season 1 curtain call, which saw Zac and Elizabeth named crowned as the winning couple, did was watched by a series high viewership of 2.63 million viewers. That figure narrowly tops the series premiere which attracted 2.61 eyeballs.

