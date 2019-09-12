×
TV Ratings: ‘BH90210’ Finale Down 50% on Premiere

Will Thorne

CREDIT: SHANE HARVEY/FOX

The finale of “BH90210” didn’t exactly provide the cherry on top of the summer ratings cake that Fox was likely hoping for.

Last night’s episode came in at a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and was watched by just over 1.9 million total viewers. While that represents a slight up tick in rating and viewership on last week’s season-low 0.6 rating 1.89 million viewers, the finale was down more than 50% in both in rating and viewers from the season premiere.

The six-part Fox event series, which features original series cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty all back together again, saw a substantial ratings slide across its run. After debuting to a summer-topping 1.52 rating and just under 4 million total viewers, the series slid around 38% to a 0.95 in week 2, and then 16% to a 0.80 in week three. After a 35% decline in total viewership from episode 1 to episode 2, the series ticked up a little in week to 3 million total viewers, before once again losing a large amount of viewers in week four. Week 5 saw the lowest rating and viewership yet.

Fox tied for the overall win on Wednesday night with NBC. Both networks scored a 0.8 average rating across the night, followed by CBS with a 0.6 and ABC with a 0.5.

