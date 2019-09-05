×
TV Ratings: ‘BH90210’ Slides 14%, NBC Wins Quiet Wednesday

Will Thorne

BH90210: L-R: Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris and Ian Ziering in the BH90210 "Picture's Up" episode airing Wednesday, Sept. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC Cr: Shane Harvey/FOX
CREDIT: SHANE HARVEY/FOX

“America’s Got Talent” came out on top on a quiet Wednesday night for TV ratings.

Last night’s results episode came in at a 1.2 in the key 18-49 demographic and was watched by around 8.4 million total viewers. “AGT” pipped “Big Brother” to first place, with the CBS unscripted stalwart coming in at a 1.1 and 4.4 million viewers.

Meanwhile, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival continued to slide on Fox, dipping to a series low 0.6 rating and 1.92 million total viewers. That represents a 14% for episode 5 on episode 4.

The six-part Fox event series, which features original series cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty all back together again, has seen a steady slide over its five-week run so far. After debuting to a summer-topping 1.52 rating and just under 4 million total viewers, the series slid around 38% to a 0.95 in week 2, and then 16% to a 0.80 in week three. After a 35% decline in total viewership from episode 1 to episode 2, the series ticked up a little in week to 3 million total viewers, before once again losing a large amount of viewers in week four.

After winning the previous couple Wednesday’s overall, Fox lost out to NBC last night. The Peacock averaged a 0.8 rating across the night to Fox’s 0.7. CBS was next with a 0.6 and then ABC with a 0.4.

  BH90210: L-R: Brian Austin Green, Shannen

    TV Ratings: 'BH90210' Slides 14%, NBC Wins Quiet Wednesday

    "America's Got Talent" came out on top on a quiet Wednesday night for TV ratings. Last night's results episode came in at a 1.2 in the key 18-49 demographic and was watched by around 8.4 million total viewers. "AGT" pipped "Big Brother" to first place, with the CBS unscripted stalwart coming in at a 1.1 [...]

