TV Ratings: ‘BH90210’ Drops Again, ‘Big Brother’ Tops Wednesday

Fox’s “BH90210” revival continued to slide in the Wednesday night ratings.

After posting an impressive 1.5 debut rating in the 18-49 demographic, the show slid 40% to a 0.95 in week two, and now an extra 15% to a 0.8 in week three.

The show’s total viewership has also declined slightly from last week’s 2.5 million viewers. Episode three of the six-part Fox event series, which sees original series cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty all back together again, was watched by around 2.2 million.

“Masterchef,” which has been acting for a lead-in to “BH90210” on Fox, was steady in the ratings week-to-week, posting the same 0.7 as last week. The cooking competition show also grew very slightly in total viewership.

“Big Brother” came out as the Wednesday night winner with a 1.3 rating, which represents a series high on that night of the week. The total viewership crown was comfortably won by NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” which managed just under 8 million viewers, followed by CBS’ “Big Brother” with around 4.5 million sets of eyeballs.

Despite the continued slide of “BH90210,” Fox did manage to grab a share of the overall ratings victory on Wednesday with a 0.7 average across the night. Both NBC and CBS managed the same average. ABC, which aired only re-runs, came in at a 0.4.