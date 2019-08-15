×
TV Ratings: ‘BH90210’ Drops 40%, Loses to ‘Big Brother’ and ‘America’s Got Talent’

After posting the best debut of the summer last week, “BH90210” saw a large dropoff in the ratings this time around.

The revival came in at a 0.9 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 40% decrease from last week’s 1.5.

Episode two of the six-part Fox event series, which sees original series cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty all back together again, was watched by 2.57 million total viewers. That represents a 32% decrease on last week’s viewership figure of 3.8 million.

Last week “BH90210” comfortably came top in the Wednesday night rankings, however, this week the show came third overall behind “Big Brother,” which posted a 1.0, and “America’s Got Talent,” which topped the night at a 1.1. The show’s ratings tumble is all the more surprising given that its “Masterchef” lead-in gained on last week, hopping up 10% from a 0.73 to a 0.8.

In terms of total viewership, “America’s Got Talent” easily won the night with 7.7 million, followed by “Big Brother” with around 4.3 million. “BH90210” almost beat “Big Brother” to first place with its debut, but episode 2 finished as the ninth most watched show on the night.

However, Fox did manage to win the night overall with a 0.9 average across both “BH90210” and “Masterchef.” NBC came second with a 0.7, CBS third with a 0.6, and ABC fourth with a 0.5.

