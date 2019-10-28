TV Ratings: ‘Batwoman’ Stable Up Against NFL, World Series

“Batwoman” was up against two unfamiliar foes in the NFL and the World Series in the Sunday night TV ratings, yet the CW show managed to remain stable week-to-week.

The Ruby Rose show scored a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 and was watched by 1.26 million total viewers, almost exactly the same as in both metrics last week. “Supergirl” came in roughly even on last week too, with a 0.2 rating and 984,000 total viewers.

On ABC, “Kids Say the Darndest Things” shed almost 1 million total viewers from last week and posted a 0.6 rating in the 8 p.m. time slot. “Shark Tank” followed it up with a 0.5 rating and 2.8 million total viewers, and “The Rookie” rounded off the night up a fraction on last week at a 0.6. An encore of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” drew a 0.7 rating and 3.6 million sets of eyeballs.

“60 Minutes” benefited once again from an NFL overrun on CBS to score a whopping 2.3 rating and 12.2 million total viewers. “God Friended Me” was the highest rated scripted show on Sunday night for the Eye, posting a 0.6 rating, followed by “NCIS: Los Angeles” with a 0.7 and finally “Madam Secretary” with a 0.5.

More to come…