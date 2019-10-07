TV Ratings: ‘Batwoman’ Debuts to 1.8 Million Viewers

“Batwoman” came swinging into action on The CW on Sunday night.

The Ruby Rose-led series debuted to a 0.5 rating and 1.8 million viewers, a solid start for a CW series and well above the two shows which debuted last year on the network in “Roswell, Nex Mexico” and “Legacies.” Season 5 of “Supergirl” followed it with a 0.4 rating and 1.3 million total viewers, an above average tally in both metrics compared with season 4.

Ratings on Sunday night were significantly inflated on a couple networks by the NFL.

More to come…