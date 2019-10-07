TV Ratings: ‘Batwoman’ Debuts to 1.8 Million Viewers

The Ruby Rose-led series debuted to a 0.5 rating and 1.8 million viewers, a solid start for a CW series and well above the two shows which debuted last year on the network in “Roswell, Nex Mexico” and “Legacies.” Season 5 of “Supergirl” followed it with a 0.4 rating and 1.3 million total viewers, an above average tally in both metrics compared with season 4.
Ratings on Sunday night were significantly inflated on a couple networks by the NFL.
Jeff Daniels has found his next challenging role. The actor is set to star as former FBI Director James Comey in a four-hour CBS Studios event miniseries based on Comey’s bestselling book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.” Comey was dismissed from his FBI role in May, 2017, after President Trump took objection to [...]
“Aquaman” director James Wan’s Atomic Monster is teaming up with prominent Italian comics publisher Sergio Bonelli Editore to co-produce an English-language TV series based on cult horror comic “Dylan Dog. Bonelli’s “Dylan Dog” property is being developed as a 10-episode live-action series based on Tiziano Sclavi’s popular franchise chronicling the exploits of its titular British [...]
SND, the commercial arm of French TV network M6, has acquired international sales rights to “Doubt” and “A Perfect Man,” a pair of four-part French thriller series, in the run-up to Mipcom. “Doubt” was created by Sophie Lebarbier and Fanny Robert, the duo behind the hit French procedural series “Profiling.” Directed by Laure de Butler, [...]
“I knew she had the chops – she could do drama, had won an Oscar for drama, can do comedy, and had an Oscar nomination for ‘Chicago,’” says David Livingstone of Renee Zellweger’s turn in “Judy,” which he produced under his Calamity Films banner. A onetime movie marketing exec in London and L.A., he had [...]
In the run-up to Mipcom, the entertainment company Youngest Media is joining forces with the Paris-based production company Deeply Superficial to create Younger Media France. Youngest Media was founded in 2016 by David Flynn and Lucas Church, respectively the former CEO/chairman and CCO at Endemol. Headquartered in London, Youngest Media has already delivered several popular formats, [...]
The upcoming third series in “The Walking Dead” universe will play on Amazon Prime Video and AMC’s channels internationally. The series is in production in the U.S. before bowing on cable net AMC in North America. Amazon has pre-bought it for Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and most of Europe. The exceptions in Europe [...]