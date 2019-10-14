×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Batwoman,’ ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ Tick Down

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Elizabeth Morris/The CW

After solid debuts last week, both The CW’s “Batwoman” and ABC’s revival of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” with Tiffany Haddish dropped off a little in week 2.

The Ruby Rose superhero show fell 36% from a 0.5 rating to a 0.3, and lost around 400,000 total viewers from week 1. “Supergirl” followed it up with a much smaller drop-off from its season 5 premiere, also posting 0.3 rating and garnering around 1 million total viewers as opposed to last week’s 1.2 million.

Kids Say the Darndest Things” fell around 23% amnog adults 18-49 to a 0.7 rating, and around 12% in total viewership to 4.8 million. The Haddish-hosted unscripted comedy tied for the highest rated show on ABC for the night with its lead-in “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Shark Tank.” “The Rookie” rounded out the night for the Disney-owned network with a 0.6 rating and 3.5 million total viewers, even on last week.

Over on CBS, the network’s drama trio of “God Friended Me” (0.9), “NCIS: Los Angeles” (0.8), and “Madam Secretary” (0.5.) were all up on last week, likely aided by the NFL overrun which preceded them. “60 Minutes” also jumped significantly from last week, also benefiting from the NFL’s helping hand.

NBC aired “Sunday Night Football” which saw the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by a third or even maybe fourth string quarterback, defeat the Los Angeles Chargers.

More to come…

More TV

  • TV Ratings: 'Batwoman,' ‘Kids Say the

    TV Ratings: 'Batwoman,' ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things' Tick Down

    After solid debuts last week, both The CW’s “Batwoman” and ABC’s revival of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” with Tiffany Haddish dropped off a little in week 2. The Ruby Rose superhero show fell 36% to a 0.3 rating and lost around 400,000 total viewers from week 1. “Kids Say the Darndest Things” fell around 23% [...]

  • Rafael-Cobos

    ‘The Plague’ Creator Rafael Cobos Talks Season 2, Screening at Mipcom

    MADRID — Writer-creator Rafael Cobos hosted the first market screenings for Season 2 Movistar Plus’ tentpole series “La Peste” (“The Plague”) at Mipcom this afternoon. Season 1 bowed in Spain in January 2018 to the best opening results of any series, aired or available, on the Telefonica-owned pay TV giant, who have promised that Season [...]

  • Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is seen

    Pathe, Vendome Pictures Join Forces on TV Miniseries About the Notre-Dame Fire (EXCLUSIVE)

    One of Europe’s most revered film groups, Pathé, is stepping into TV drama with Philippe Rousselet’s thriving Vendôme Group to co-produce an ambitious miniseries retelling the devastating fire that ripped through the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. The companies are partnering with U.K.-based Xavier Marchand’s Moonriver TV to co-develop the project, surely one of the highest-profile [...]

  • Donald Trump Hollywood Racism

    White House Says Trump 'Strongly Condemns' Violent Anti-Media Video

    President Donald Trump hasn’t yet watched a violent parody video in which he’s depicted killing figures representing media outlets and his political rivals, but the White House says he “strongly condemns” it. “Re: the video played over the weekend: The @POTUS @realDonaldTrump has not yet seen the video, he will see it shortly, but based [...]

  • How Mipcom is Adapting Through 'The

    How Mipcom Is Adapting to Wider Content Offerings Through 'The Streaming Offensive'

    With the rise of streamers rapidly changing the television industry, it was inevitable that the biggest TV market would have to address the evolution. A year after exploring the so-called big shift in television, the theme of this year’s Mipcom conference is the Streaming Offensive, with sessions from speakers including Amazon Studios’ head of international [...]

  • Ronan Farrow Noah Oppenheim

    NBC News Rebukes Ronan Farrow: 'We Have No Secrets'

    The battle for facts between Ronan Farrow and NBC News continues. The president of NBC News pushed back on some of the explosive claims made by Farrow Monday, calling into question an allegation that the NBCUniversal news outlet knew about sexual misconduct by former “Today” anchor Matt Lauer before he was fired in 2017 – [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad