TV Ratings: ‘Batwoman,’ ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ Tick Down

After solid debuts last week, both The CW’s “Batwoman” and ABC’s revival of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” with Tiffany Haddish dropped off a little in week 2.

The Ruby Rose superhero show fell 36% from a 0.5 rating to a 0.3, and lost around 400,000 total viewers from week 1. “Supergirl” followed it up with a much smaller drop-off from its season 5 premiere, also posting 0.3 rating and garnering around 1 million total viewers as opposed to last week’s 1.2 million.

“Kids Say the Darndest Things” fell around 23% amnog adults 18-49 to a 0.7 rating, and around 12% in total viewership to 4.8 million. The Haddish-hosted unscripted comedy tied for the highest rated show on ABC for the night with its lead-in “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Shark Tank.” “The Rookie” rounded out the night for the Disney-owned network with a 0.6 rating and 3.5 million total viewers, even on last week.

Over on CBS, the network’s drama trio of “God Friended Me” (0.9), “NCIS: Los Angeles” (0.8), and “Madam Secretary” (0.5.) were all up on last week, likely aided by the NFL overrun which preceded them. “60 Minutes” also jumped significantly from last week, also benefiting from the NFL’s helping hand.

NBC aired “Sunday Night Football” which saw the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by a third or even maybe fourth string quarterback, defeat the Los Angeles Chargers.

More to come…