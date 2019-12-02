×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Batwoman’ Fall Finale Ticks Up

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Katie Yu/The CW

Batwoman” used her sprawling cape to glide to a solid TV rating on the CW in its fall finale.

The series ticked up from last episode a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49, and drew just over 1 million total viewers, the same amount as last time around. “Supergirl” came in at a 0.2 and just under 900,000 total viewers, a four-week viewership high. Last week, the show’s lead Melissa Benoist posted an emotional video on her Instagram saying she is “a survivor of domestic violence.”

NBC comfortably won the night thanks to “Sunday Night Football,” which drew a 4.7 average rating and 16.3 million average viewers across its broadcast. The game itself saw the Houston Texans snag a much needed win against the New England Patriots 28-22.

More to come…

More TV

  • TV Ratings: 'Batwoman' Fall Finale Ticks

    TV Ratings: 'Batwoman' Fall Finale Ticks Up

    “Batwoman” used her sprawling cape to glide to a solid TV rating on the CW in its fall finale. The series ticked up from last episode a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49, and drew just over 1 million total viewers, the same amount as last time around. “Supergirl” came in at a 0.2 and just [...]

  • The Wizard of Oz

    How Home Entertainment Companies Are Navigating the Streaming Apocalypse

    Now that the streaming apocalypse is fully upon us, how are people in the home-entertainment business coping? Mostly by reducing expectations for those once lucrative discs. With revenue shifting toward established subscription video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Amazon and CBS All Access, and even more competition from Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, studios are [...]

  • Disney’s Frozen 2 and Laika’s Missing

    'Frozen 2,' 'Missing Link' Lead 47th Annie Award Nominations

    Disney’s “Frozen 2” and Laika’s “Missing Link” led the 47th Annie Award nominations Dec. 2 with eight each and will battle it out for best animated feature along with DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Netflix’s “Klaus” and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” when the ceremony is held on Jan. 25 at [...]

  • Erik Barmack

    Former Netflix Exec Erik Barmack Teams with ZDF, Werner Film for ‘On the Jellicoe Road’ YA Series

    Melina Marchetta’s young adult novel “On the Jellicoe Road” is being adapted for TV by Germany’s ZDF Enterprises, Australia’s Werner Film, and Wild Sheep Content, the fledgling producer formed by Erik Barmack, Netflix’s former head of international originals. Australian author Marchetta’s book was first published in 2006 in Australia. It was published in the U.S. [...]

  • Raw Exec and Film4 Alum Joins

    Raw Exec and Film4 Alum Joins ‘The Night Manager’ Producer The Ink Factory

    Katherine Butler is joining The Ink Factory, producer of “The Night Manager” and “Fighting With My Family,” as creative director. She will join the London and LA-based film and TV indie in the newly-created role from producer Raw, where she has served as scripted creative director. She is also a former deputy head of film [...]

  • Gabrielle Union

    Gabrielle Union's 'America's Got Talent' Exit Prompts SAG-AFTRA Investigation

    SAG-AFTRA has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Gabrielle Union’s departure from “America’s Got Talent.” In a statement sent to Variety Sunday night, a spokesperson for the performers’ union said, “While we have taken steps to investigate this matter, we have nothing to report now.” Variety reported exclusively Tuesday that Union was let go [...]

  • DO NOT SEND TO AMI NEWSPAPERS

    Shelley Morrison, 'Will & Grace' Actress, Dies at 83

    Shelley Morrison, who played Karen Walker’s sharp-tongued yet endearing maid Rosario Salazar on “Will & Grace” from 1999-2006, has died. She was 83. Morrison died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure after a brief illness, Morrison’s publicist, Lori DeWaal, told The Associated Press. Rosario, who hailed from El Salvador, was originally [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad