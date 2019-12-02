TV Ratings: ‘Batwoman’ Fall Finale Ticks Up

“Batwoman” used her sprawling cape to glide to a solid TV rating on the CW in its fall finale.

The series ticked up from last episode a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49, and drew just over 1 million total viewers, the same amount as last time around. “Supergirl” came in at a 0.2 and just under 900,000 total viewers, a four-week viewership high. Last week, the show’s lead Melissa Benoist posted an emotional video on her Instagram saying she is “a survivor of domestic violence.”

NBC comfortably won the night thanks to “Sunday Night Football,” which drew a 4.7 average rating and 16.3 million average viewers across its broadcast. The game itself saw the Houston Texans snag a much needed win against the New England Patriots 28-22.

CBS’ Sunday night schedule benefited from an NFL overrun to come second in the network charts. “60 Minutes” scored a 1.9 rating in the 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. time slot, followed by another special edition of the news mag program which scored a 1.0 “NCIS: Los Angeles” came in at a 0.7, followed by “Madam Secretary” with a 0.4.

More to come…