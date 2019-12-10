TV Ratings: ‘Arrowverse’ Crossover Second Part Matches First

The second part of the CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” “Arrowverse” crossover matched the impressive TV ratings put up by the first part on Sunday night.

Monday’s episode scored a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 1.69 million total viewers, up a hair from the 1.67 million who tuned in for part 1. Later on, “Black Lightning” received a boost from its lead-in, ticking up to a 0.3 rating and drawing 900,000 viewers, a season 3 high.

NBC came out as the top network overall on the night, thanks to “The Voice” semifinal which scored a 1.1 rating, and “Making It” which came in at a 0.5.

Over on Fox, the “Beat Shazam” holiday special came in low at a 0.5 rating and just under 2 million total viewers. For comparison, season 3 of the Jamie Foxx hosted show averaged a 0.6 rating and 2.4 million viewers. Meanwhile back-to-back episode of “The Moodys” sank from the first two episodes last week, both coming in down almost 60% at a 0.3 rating and 1.26 million total viewers.

Over on ABC, “The Great Christmas Light Fight” shone a little brighter than its season premiere a week ago, ticking up to a 0.8 rating and 4.7 million viewers for its first episode, and then a 0.9 and 4.5 million viewers for its second. A rerun of “The Good Doctor” capped off the night with a 0.7 and just under 4 million pairs of eyeballs.

More to come…