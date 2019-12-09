×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Arrowverse’ Crossover Propels CW to Season High, ‘Miss Universe’ Down 18%

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: The CW

Last night’s epic “Arrowverse” crossover episode  “Crisis on Infinite Earths” (part one of two) propelled the CW to its highest TV rating of the season so far.

The episode came in at a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 1.67 million total viewers, the second highest viewership for any episode on the network this season, behind only the “Batwoman” premiere which drew 1.86 million. Part 1 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” aired over an episode of “Supergirl” which, prior to last night, has been averaging a 0.2 rating and just under 1 million viewers across season 5.

Elsewhere, Fox’s broadcast of the 68th “Miss Universe” competition was down 18% on last year’s rating. The show scored a 0.9 rating and was watched by 3.8 million viewers, down from the 4.2 million who tuned in last December. Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was crowned with the diamond tiara at the end of a night free of awkward slip-ups from host Steve Harvey.

Over on ABC, back to back “America’s Funniest Home Videos” episodes came in at a 0.7 and a 0.6 rating respectively. “Kids Say the Darndest Things” with Tiffany Haddish took a 33% hit, falling to a series low 0.4 rating and 2.6 million total viewers, down from 4 million last time around. Meanwhile “The Rookie” ticked up from last week to a 0.6 in the 10 p.m. slot.

On NBC, the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams averaged just under 12.5 million total viewers across its broadcast, according to preliminary numbers. As ever, that number is subject to significant adjustment given the nature of live sports.

“60 Minute” received a NFL overrun boost yet again this week, coming in at a 3.3 on CBS. “God Friended Me” followed that up with a 1.0, while “NCIS: Los Angeles” scored a 0.7 and “Madam Secretary” a 0.5.

More TV

  • NBCUniversal Peacock

    Comcast to Spend $2 Billion on NBCU's Peacock Streaming Service in First Two Years

    Comcast expects to pump $2 billion into NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service in 2020 and 2021, while the company is projecting it will not be profitable for the first five years, according to CFO Mike Cavanagh. Cavanagh, who provided the details Monday at UBS’s Global TMT Conference in New York City, tried to put the Peacock [...]

  • Lorenzo Soria77th Annual Golden Globes Nominations,

    HFPA President Responds to Golden Globes' Female Director Shut-Out: 'We Vote by Film'

    Despite gains in the number of films and TV shows helmed by women, female directors were completely shut out of the Golden Globes once again this year. The snub was immediately called out on social media, with filmmakers like “Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el tweeting, “do not look for justice in the awards system.” However, [...]

  • Bill Hemmer Will Inherit Shepard Smith

    Bill Hemmer Will Inherit Shepard Smith Slot at Fox News

    Bill Hemmer has been the faithful morning co-anchor at Fox News Channel, boosting the profiles of time-slot partners like Megyn Kelly, Martha MacCallum and Shannon Bream. Now he’s set to step into his own solo spotlight. Hemmer will take over the 3 p.m. timeslot previously anchored by Shepard Smith, the last stage of a much-scrutinized [...]

  • The recipients of the 42nd Annual

    Heartfelt Tributes Trump Politics at Kennedy Center Honors

    WASHINGTON, D.C. — Political chatter was kept to a minimum Sunday night as the Kennedy Center Honors presented elaborate tributes to “Sesame Street” — made more poignant by the death of legendary puppeteer Caroll Spinney earlier in the day — as well as Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, Earth, Wind and Fire and conductor Michael Tilson [...]

  • Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) is

    'The Irishman,' 'Once Upon a Time,' 'The Mandalorian' Among Art Directors Guild Nominations

    The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced its nominations for the 24th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features. Among the films recognized for outstanding production design are James Mangold’s “Ford V Ferrari,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon [...]

  • CBS Joins Open AP Audience-Targeting Alliance

    CBS Joins Open AP Audience-Targeting Alliance

    “Young Sheldon” leads CBS’ Thursday-night schedule. Soon it may help to lead advertisers to a new way of placing their commercials. CBS has joined “Open AP,” the audience-targeting alliance working to accelerate the emerging advertising practice known as “audience buying.” Open AP works to give advertisers a way to buy impressions from particular types of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad