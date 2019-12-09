TV Ratings: ‘Arrowverse’ Crossover Propels CW to Season High, ‘Miss Universe’ Down 18%

Last night’s epic “Arrowverse” crossover episode “Crisis on Infinite Earths” (part one of two) propelled the CW to its highest TV rating of the season so far.

The episode came in at a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 1.67 million total viewers, the second highest viewership for any episode on the network this season, behind only the “Batwoman” premiere which drew 1.86 million. Part 1 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” aired over an episode of “Supergirl” which, prior to last night, has been averaging a 0.2 rating and just under 1 million viewers across season 5.

Elsewhere, Fox’s broadcast of the 68th “Miss Universe” competition was down 18% on last year’s rating. The show scored a 0.9 rating and was watched by 3.8 million viewers, down from the 4.2 million who tuned in last December. Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was crowned with the diamond tiara at the end of a night free of awkward slip-ups from host Steve Harvey.

Over on ABC, back to back “America’s Funniest Home Videos” episodes came in at a 0.7 and a 0.6 rating respectively. “Kids Say the Darndest Things” with Tiffany Haddish took a 33% hit, falling to a series low 0.4 rating and 2.6 million total viewers, down from 4 million last time around. Meanwhile “The Rookie” ticked up from last week to a 0.6 in the 10 p.m. slot.

On NBC, the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams averaged just under 12.5 million total viewers across its broadcast, according to preliminary numbers. As ever, that number is subject to significant adjustment given the nature of live sports.

“60 Minute” received a NFL overrun boost yet again this week, coming in at a 3.3 on CBS. “God Friended Me” followed that up with a 1.0, while “NCIS: Los Angeles” scored a 0.7 and “Madam Secretary” a 0.5.