TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale Draws 10 Million Viewers

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on if you have not seen the season 14 finale of “America’s Got Talent.”

The finale of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” which saw blind, autistic singer Kodi Lee crowned the winner, drew almost exactly 10 million viewers for the Peacock on Wednesday night.

Bolstered by a robust, velvety Cher performance, the show comfortably won the night with a 1.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a season high in the Wednesday time slot. However, it also represents a 29% decrease on the 2018 finale, which came in at a 2.10 rating, and the lowest rating for an “AGT” finale in the show’s history.

The 10 million viewership figure is the third largest the show has produced in its 14th season, but it is also significantly down on the 13 million sets of eyeballs who tuned in to see last year’s final results.

Elsewhere, “Big Brother” was the only show to come close to “AGT” with a 1.0 rating. Fox delivered the third and fourth highest rated shows on the night with back to back episodes of “Masterchef,” including the series finale at 9 p.m. which could only simmer towards a 0.8 rating and 3.2 million total viewers.

NBC won the night overall with a 1.1 average, followed by Fox with a 0.8, CBS with a 0.6, and ABC (which aired only re-runs( at a 0.4.