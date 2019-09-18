TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finale

After a recent ratings slump, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” bounced back last night to top ABC’s “The Bachelor in Paradise” finale in the ratings.

The penultimate episode of season 14 of “AGT,” which saw the contestants give their last performances before Wednesday’s final results, scored an eight-week high 1.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, and was watched by 9.7 million total viewers, matching the amount of viewers who tuned in for the premiere. That represents a 14% ratings jump on last week.

Meanwhile, over on the Disney-owned network, “The Bachelor in Paradise” finale came in at a 1.3 rating (the third highest across all episodes this season) and 4.4 million total viewers (also its third highest in that metric).

“Bring the Funny” also came to a close on NBC last night, but struggled to build on last week’s figures. The show registered a 0.7 rating in the 10 p.m. time slot, the same as last week, and was watched by almost exactly the same total viewership as a week ago with 3.6 million sets of eyeballs tuning in.

Overall, NBC and ABC tied for the top network on Tuesday night at a 1.3 average rating across the night. CBS came in next at a 0.5, followed by Fox with a 0.3. Both networks aired only re-runs last night.