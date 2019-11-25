×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: American Music Awards Dip 6% to New Low

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift - Favorite Album - Pop/Rock - Lover47th Annual American Music Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The American Music Awards on ABC hit a new all-time low in the Nielsen ratings on Sunday night.

The show scored a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, down 6% on last year’s 1.8. However, the AMAs did gain a fraction in total viewers, coming in with 6.7 million to 2018’s 6.5 million. For comparison, the 2017 broadcast drew a 2.4 rating and 9.2 million viewers. The AMAs returned to Sunday night this year after being moved last time around for the first time in more than a decade.

Last night’s awards prominently featured Taylor Swift, who picked up her artist of the decade award and performed a medley of her greatest hits from the last ten years. The AMAs “America’s Funniest Home Videos” lead-in was even on last week at a 0.8 rating and 5.2 million total viewers.

NBC comfortably won the night overall thanks to “Sunday Night Football,” while Fox placed second largely due to an NFL overrun. The “SNF” game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers averaged 15 million total viewers across its broadcast on NBC. As ever that number is significant to adjustment later in the day given the nature of live sports.

On Fox, the NFL overrun boosted “The Simpsons” to a 1.8 rating and 5.4 million total viewers. “Bless the Harts” scored a 1.0, “Bob’s Burgers” a 0.9, and “Family Guy” rounded off the network’s Animation Domination lineup with a 0.9.

Over on CBS, “60 Minutes” led the night with a 0.7, followed by “God Friended Me” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” both at a 0.6. “Madam Secretary” was even at a 0.4.

The CW aired reruns of “Batwoman” and “Supergirl,” both of which scored a 0.1 rating.

More TV

  • BTS 'Good Morning America' TV show,

    BTS Clean Up at American Music Awards - Watch the Group's Thank-You Video

    BTS topped the Jonas Brothers, Panic! At the Disco, Pink and Ariana Grande at Sunday’s American Music Awards to win all three of the categories in which they were nominated: Favorite Duo or Group, Tour of the Year and Favorite Social Artist (for the second consecutive year). ARMY! @BTS_twt is your #AMAs Favorite Duo or [...]

  • Taylor Swift - Favorite Album -

    TV Ratings: American Music Awards Dip 6% to New Low

    The American Music Awards on ABC hit a new all-time low in the Nielsen ratings on Sunday night. The show scored a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, down 6% on last year’s 1.8. However, the AMAs did gain a fraction in total viewers, coming in with 6.7 million to 2018’s 6.5 million. For comparison, the [...]

  • Kris Bowers, Alan Silvestri, and Catherine

    Alan Silvestri, Cynthia Erivo, Bebe Rexha Among Hollywood Music in Media Award Winners

    The 10th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards rewarded a diverse crop of composers, songwriters and music supervisors who contributed to film, TV and videogames over the last year, from scorers Alan Silvestri, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Marco Beltrami and Michael Abels to tunesmiths Cynthia Erivo, Bebe Rexha and the Avett Brothers to Quentin Tarantino’s longtime music sidekick, [...]

  • Monzon

    MipCancun 2019: 20 Takeaways, as Global Platforms Transform TV Production in Latin America

    CANCUN, Mexico  —  Graced by the showrunners of “Narcos,” “Sr. Avila” and “Hernán” and multiple senior industry figures,  MipCancun boasts a distribution market, co-production forum and powerful conference line-up – and for once the possibility for delegates to attend at least some of the presentations. Based on 18 sessions, from Erik Barmack’s keynote to plenary [...]

  • AMC Networks Names Noel Manzano to

    AMC Networks Names Noel Manzano to International Programming Role (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noel Manzano has been named vice president of international programming at AMC Networks, working on new original programming with partners outside the U.S. He will also shepherd through existing projects that have an international dimension at the AMC channels. Manzano joins AMC from Hoodlum Entertainment, where he has been overseeing the production company’s U.S. development [...]

  • Shari Redstone CBS Viacom Merger

    Viacom, CBS Merger Expected to Close Dec. 4

    Viacom and CBS said they expected their merger to close on December 4, marking he latest round of consolidation in the entertainment sector as traditional players continue to work to gain scale against new digital rivals. The new company, to be called ViacomCBS, will operate everything from the CBS television network to the Paramount movie [...]

  • Super Bowl 2019 Tom Brady

    Super Bowl Ads Sell Out Early For First Time in Five Years

    Madison Avenue is giving new consideration to the Super Bowl, the annual media extravaganza that it has seemed less excited about in recent years. Fox Sports has sold all its available commercial inventory in Super Bowl LIV, slated to be broadcast from Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. It’s the first time in half [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad