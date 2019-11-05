×

TV Ratings: ‘All Rise’ Dips, ‘The Voice’ and ‘9-1-1’ Top Monday

Will Thorne

ALL RISE
The Voice” on NBC and “9-1-1” on Fox once again tied for first place in the Monday night TV ratings, while CBS’ freshman courtroom drama “All Rise” dropped off a little from last week.

The Simone Missick-led show came in at a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49, down around 17% on week 6, however, it did gain around 500,000 total viewers. “The Neighborhood” was stable week-to-week at a 0.9, and drew a season 2 high viewership of just under 6 million. “Bob Hearts Abishola” scored a 0.7 and “Bull” a 0.6.

There was no need for “9-1-1” to ring too many alarm bells as the drama stabilized at a 1.3 rating, the same as last week, while its “Proidgal Son” follow-up was also even on last week at a 0.7.

“Bluff City Law” was even at a 0.5, following “The Voice” which finished equal first on the night with a 1.3.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer continues to stick around on “Dancing With the Stars,” and the ABC dancing show was a up a touch on last week at a 1.0 rating and 6.85 million total viewers. “The Good Doctor” showed good vital signs on Monday night, rising to a 0.9 rating and drawing 5.9 million sets of eyeballs.

Finally, the CW aired re-runs of “All American” and “Black Lightning,” with both shows registering a 0.2 rating.

NBC and Fox tied for the top network overall at a 1.0 average rating, followed closely by at a 0.9, and then CBS at a 0.7.

