TV Ratings: ABC Democratic Debate Goes High

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

CREDIT: AP

Last night, Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren finally stood next to each other on the debate stage, after being separated during the multiple previous Democratic debates so far.

ABC’s debate, which featured fewer candidates, fewer sounds bite moments of disagreement and a couple of protester interruptions, could be on its way to being the most watched Democratic debate ever after scoring a 10.0 household metered market rating. That represents a 23% bump on the second NBC debate on June 27 which currently holds the record at nearly 18.1 million viewers. Admittedly the NBC debate was also broadcast on MSNBC and Telemundo, so its rating was split between the three.

The total viewership for last night’s debate, broadcast live on both ABC and Univision, will be made available later in the day. None of the debates so far in this cycle have come near to the 24 million viewership figure posted by Donald Trump’s first debate on Fox News in August of 2015.

Other than Biden and Warren, the other eight candidates to take to the stage last night were New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Calif. Senator Kamala Harris, Minn. Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Thursday night’s slightly tamer affair took place in Houston and was hosted by ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos.

