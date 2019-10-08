×
TV Ratings: ‘9-1-1,’ ‘The Voice’ Lead Monday Night

9-1-1: Angela Bassett in the series premiere episode of 9-1-1 airing Wednesday, Jan 3 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: FOX. © 2018 FOX Broadcasting.
CREDIT: Michael Becker

9-1-1” and “The Voice” were locked in a close battle to be the highest rated show on Monday night.

In the end, the Fox drama took it with a 1.6 rating, followed by the NBC singing competition show with a 1.5. However, “The Voice” still took the total viewership crown with 8.7 million viewers to the 7.1 million who tuned in to catch “9-1-1.”

“9-1-1” was even on last week’s episode, providing a solid lead-in for “Prodigal Son” which dipped a fraction from last week to a 0.9 rating and 3.8 million total viewers. Fox handed out a full series order for the Michael Sheen starrer earlier this week.

“The Voice” was followed by “Bluff City Law” with a 0.7 rating and just over 4 million total viewers, even on last week in ratings and down a touch in viewership.

On CBS, the Monday night numbers looked very similar to last week, with “The Neighborhood” leading off the night to a 0.8 rating and 5.6 million viewers, followed “Bob Hearts Abishola” with a 0.7 and 5.3 million. Both “All Rise” and “Bull” scored a 0.6 rating, as the former drew 5.2 million pairs of eyeballs and the latter just under 6 million.

Over on ABC, both “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Good Doctor” were even on last week at a 0.8 rating and a 0.9 rating respectively.

The most notable gains on the night were on The CW, where “All American” returned for season 2 with its largest audience ever of 926,000 total viewers (up an impressive 35% on its series debut) and its second highest rating to date at a 0.3. The “Black Lightening” season 3 premiere followed it up with the same rating and 900,000 total viewers.

