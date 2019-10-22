×

TV Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Ticks Up, Tops Monday

9-1-1: L-R: Guest star Ronda Rousey and Ryan Guzman in the “Searchers” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Oct. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Aaron Epstein/FOX. © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC.
CREDIT: Fox

After taking a little dip last week following the culmination of its tsunami disaster arc, “9-1-1” is back up in the TV ratings, and topping Monday night.

The Fox show posted a 1.5 among adults 18-49, and was even in total viewership from last week at 6.3 million. “Prodigal Son” followed it up with a 0.8, up from a fraction on last week, and 3.4 million total viewers.

NBC’s “The Voice” was the second highest rated show of the night with a 1.3 rating, and the most watched drawing just under 8 million total viewers. Its freshman follow up “Bluff City Law” was even at a 0.5, and gained over 300,000 viewers from last week to end up with 3.7 million.

More to come…

