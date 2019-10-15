TV Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Down, ‘Prodigal Son’ Steady for Fox

After three weeks hovering around the 1.6 rating mark, “9-1-1” dipped in week four to tie with “The Voice” as the top show on Monday night.

The disaster series wrapped its tsunami arc to a 1.4 rating and 6.4 million total viewers, shedding roughly 1 million sets of eyeballs from last week. In better news for Fox, its new drama “Prodigal Son” was roughly even at a 0.8 rating and 3.6 million total viewers. The Michael Sheen starrer was the first new show this fall to receive a full series order from its network.

Fox tied for the number one network on the night with NBC, which followed up “The Voice” with “Bluff City Law” at 10 p.m. The Jimmy Smits legal drama was down a fraction on last week at a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.6 million total viewers.

More to come…