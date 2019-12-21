TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases ‘High Fidelity’ Teaser With Zoë Kravitz

In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu released a teaser for Zoë Kravitz’s “High Fidelity” and ABC News announces a podcast about Jeffrey Epstein.

CASTING

Genneya Walton (“The Resident”), Iman Benson (“Suits”), Scarlet Spencer (“Bright”), Justin Clairborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire Jr. have been cast n Netflix‘s new comedy “Black Excellence.“ The eight-episode series from Kenya Barris (who executive produces and also stars) explores what it means to be a “new money” Black family. Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”) also executive produces and stars.

DATES

Netflix‘s three-part documentary series “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” premieres Jan. 15, the streamer announced. The series explores the life of former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, who was accused of three murders, but was later acquitted for two of them. Angus Wall, Christina Douglas, Dan Wetzel, Kevin Armstrong, Shawn De Clair, Jon Wertheim and Geno McDermott executive produce.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu released the a teaser for its series version of “High Fidelity,“ starring and executive produced by Zoë Kravitz.The 10-episode series that premieres Feb. 14 follows Kravitz’s Rob, a record store owner in a rapidly gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhood who revisits past relationships through pop culture. Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“Dolemite Is My Name”), David H. Holmes (“Mindhunter”), Jake Lacy (“Carol”) and Kingsley Ben-Adir (“Peaky Blinders”) also star.

PODCASTS

ABC News announced the eight-part podcast “Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein,” debuting Jan. 9. The podcast, hosted by Mark Remillard, follows Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and the women who endured them. A two-hour TV special by the same name airs on the same day.