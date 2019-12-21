×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases ‘High Fidelity’ Teaser With Zoë Kravitz

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zoe Kravitz
CREDIT: Clint Spaulding/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu released a teaser for Zoë Kravitz’s “High Fidelity” and ABC News announces a podcast about Jeffrey Epstein.

CASTING

Genneya Walton (“The Resident”), Iman Benson (“Suits”), Scarlet Spencer (“Bright”), Justin Clairborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire Jr. have been cast n Netflix‘s new comedy Black Excellence. The eight-episode series from Kenya Barris (who executive produces and also stars) explores what it means to be a “new money” Black family. Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”) also executive produces and stars.

DATES

Netflix‘s three-part documentary series “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” premieres Jan. 15, the streamer announced. The series explores the life of former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, who was accused of three murders, but was later acquitted for two of them. Angus Wall, Christina Douglas, Dan Wetzel, Kevin Armstrong, Shawn De Clair, Jon Wertheim and Geno McDermott executive produce.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu released the a teaser for its series version of “High Fidelity, starring and executive produced by Zoë Kravitz.The 10-episode series that premieres Feb. 14 follows Kravitz’s Rob, a record store owner in a rapidly gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhood who revisits past relationships through pop culture. Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“Dolemite Is My Name”), David H. Holmes (“Mindhunter”), Jake Lacy (“Carol”) and Kingsley Ben-Adir (“Peaky Blinders”) also star.

PODCASTS

ABC News announced the eight-part podcast “Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein, debuting Jan. 9. The podcast, hosted by Mark Remillard, follows Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and the women who endured them. A two-hour TV special by the same name airs on the same day.

More TV

  • Zoe Kravitz

    TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases 'High Fidelity' Teaser With Zoë Kravitz

    In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu released a teaser for Zoë Kravitz’s “High Fidelity” and ABC News announces a podcast about Jeffrey Epstein. CASTING Genneya Walton (“The Resident”), Iman Benson (“Suits”), Scarlet Spencer (“Bright”), Justin Clairborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire Jr. have been cast n Netflix‘s new comedy “Black Excellence.“ The eight-episode series from [...]

  • Sweetbitter

    'Sweetbitter' Canceled After Two Seasons at Starz

    “Sweetbitter” has come to a bittersweet end. The half-hour drama has been canceled by Starz after two seasons on the network. Season 2 wrapped up in August. The half-hour drama series was based on the book of the same name by Stephanie Danler. It followed a 22-year-old woman (Ella Purnell) who, shortly after arriving in [...]

  • CNBC Veteran Bill Griffeth Will Step

    CNBC Veteran Bill Griffeth Will Step Back From Anchor Desk

    Bill Griffeth, one of TV’s most durable business-news journalists, will step back from his duties at CNBC, where he has worked for 28 years. During a segment Friday at the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet, Griffeth announced he will relinquish daily anchoring duties and instead serve as an anchor at large. He had spent many years as [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidates from left, Sen.

    Sixth Democratic Debate Draws 6 Million Viewers, Lowest Figure in Current Cycle

    Last night’s Democratic debate, which inevitably dealt with the recent impeachment of President Donald Trump, drew just over 6 million total viewers for PBS and Politico, according to Nielsen figures. Topics such as the economy, climate change, racism, Afghanistan, and taxing the wealthy were also on the agenda. That total, which counts the PBS broadcast [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: The Fox in

    Fox Launching Fox Nation, Other Streaming Apps on Samsung Smart TVs

    Fox Corporation is bringing its trio of streaming services — Fox Now, Fox Sports and Fox News Channel’s Fox Nation subscription package — to Samsung Electronics’ smart TVs. The company’s Fox Now and Fox Sports apps are live as of Friday on 2017-2019 Samsung Smart TV models, and Fox Nation will launch next week on [...]

  • Best Actors 2010 - 2019 Performances

    The Best TV Performances of the Decade

    The decade didn’t lack for powerful and memorable performances across all forms and genres of television. Indeed, the challenge of pulling together a list of turns worth remembering was featuring only one cast member per show — otherwise, this could simply have been a list of “Orange Is the New Black” performers — and eventually [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad