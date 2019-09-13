TV News Roundup: Wiz Khalifa Books Role on Apple TV Plus’ ‘Dickinson’

In today’s TV news roundup, Apple TV Plus’ upcoming drama “Dickinson” nabs rapper Wiz Khalifa, and Showtime pushes the 10th season premiere of “Shameless.”

CASTING

Wiz Khalifa has booked a guest starring role on Apple TV Plus‘ upcoming period drama “Dickinson.“ The rapper-singer-songwriter-actor will play “Death,” an imaginary character who “personifies a crucial theme found throughout Emily Dickinson’s real works of poetry.” Here, he is depicted as Emily’s (Hailee Steinfeld) muse. Khalifa will appear in multiple episodes of the season, which launches Nov. 1 on the new streaming service.

DATES

Freeform has announced that its “Party of Five” reboot will debut Jan. 8. The Sony-produced series will follow the Acosta children as they navigate the daily struggles of life after their parents are deported to Mexico. Starring Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi, the timely show is a new iteration by original series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser.

Showtime has pushed back the premiere of the 10th season of “Shameless” by a week, now debuting on Nov. 10. Starring William H. Macy, Emma Kenney, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton and Steve Howey, as well as boasting the series regular returns of Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher, the upcoming season picks up six months after last season’s finale as Frank (Macy) uses his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible.

Nikki Glaser‘s Netflix comedy special “Bangin'” will launch Oct. 1, the streamer announced. In her first hour-long special, the comedian will delve into the sexual expectations for women.

“NFL Primetime” with Chris Berman and Tom Jackson will return to ESPN Plus on Sept. 15, streaming live from the sports network every Sunday night. In the 60-minute highlights show, which has run for the last 19 years, the duo recaps every Sunday night game with in-depth analysis and entertaining banter. This season, “SportsCenter” anchor Scott Van Pelt and “Monday Night Footballs'” Joe Tessitore will also contribute analysis.

A+E‘s original docu-series “Live PD” will return with its fourth season on Sept. 20. Hosted by Dan Abrams, the series offers a deep look into policing in America by investigating diverse law enforcement agencies across the country.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu has released a teaser of the second season of “Castle Rock,“ premiering Oct. 23. The anthology drama is set in the titular Stephen King-created town in Maine, weaving together characters and stories from the author’s beloved novels. The new season sees a battle ensue when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Lizzie Caplan) gets stuck in the town. The season also stars Tim Robbins, Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, Elsie Fisher and Matthew Alan.

Fox has released an extended trailer for its upcoming drama series “Prodigal Son,“ premiering Sept. 23. The show follows Michael Bright (Tom Payne), the son of an infamous serial killer, who uses his experience to help the NYPD solve crimes by profiling killers. Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Halston Sage, and Keiko Agena also star.

The CW has released a teaser for the 15th and final season of “Supernatural.“ Starring Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, the fantastical mystery-thriller follows the Winchester brothers as they hunt monsters following their mother’s supernatural death. The new 20-episode season will premiereOct. 10.

EXECUTIVE

Award-winning journalist Jim Axelrod has been named as CBS News’ chief investigative and senior national correspondent. Previously, Axelrod was the senior national correspondent for CBS News, reporting for CBS This Morning, the CBS Evening NewS, CBS Sunday Morning and other CBS News broadcasts and platforms. Axelrod will begin his new role immediately.

Emmy-award winner Matt Iseman will join A+E‘s “Live Rescue” as a host when its new season launches Sept. 23. The series follows America’s first responders as they answer emergency rescue calls across the country. Iseman currently hosts NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” and Universal Kids’ “American Ninja Warrior Junior.”