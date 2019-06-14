TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops Trailer for ‘Veronica Mars’ Revival (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Hulu dropped the official trailer for the “Veronica Mars” revival and HBO revealed more cast members for “Lovecraft Country.”

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu has dropped the official trailer for its revival of “Veronica Mars,” set to premiere on July 26. The series will bring back most of the original cast, including Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring and Enrico Colantoni. In the eight-episode season, the titular detective must discover why spring breakers are getting murdered in the fictional town Neptune, Calif. New faces, like Patton Oswalt, J.K. Simmons and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, will also appear to help or deter Veronica’s investigation.

CASTING

HBO has recast the lead role of its upcoming horror-drama “Lovecraft Country.” The role of Christina Braithwhite will now played by Abbey Lee, with Elizabeth Debicki stepping aside. In addition, Jamie Chung and Jordan Patrick Smith will join in recurring parts alongside already-announced cast members Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Courtney B. Vance, Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis and Jamie Harris. Executive produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, the series takes place in the 1950’s Jim Crow era, mixing the racist terrors of white America with H.P. Lovecraft monsters.

The series, which is shooting in Georgia, recently came under scrutiny for continuing to shoot in the state despite the controversial bill signed by Governor Brian Kemp. HB 481 would outlaw abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, and several productions and studios pulled out of the state in response. Peele’s Monkeypaw and Abram’s Bad Robot issued a joint statement to say they would be donating money from the production to two charities instead.