×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops Trailer for ‘Veronica Mars’ Revival (Watch)

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros. Digital/Spondoolie Prods./Rob Thomas Prods./Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5884127y)Kristen BellVeronica Mars - 2014Director: Rob ThomasWarner Bros. Digital/Spondoolie Productions/Rob Thomas ProductionsUSAScene StillComedy/Drama
CREDIT: Warner Bros. Digital/Spondoolie

In today’s roundup, Hulu dropped the official trailer for the “Veronica Mars” revival and HBO revealed more cast members for “Lovecraft Country.”

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu has dropped the official trailer for its revival of “Veronica Mars,” set to premiere on July 26. The series will bring back most of the original cast, including Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring and Enrico Colantoni. In the eight-episode season, the titular detective must discover why spring breakers are getting murdered in the fictional town Neptune, Calif. New faces, like Patton Oswalt, J.K. Simmons and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, will also appear to help or deter Veronica’s investigation.

CASTING

HBO has recast the lead role of its upcoming horror-drama “Lovecraft Country.” The role of Christina Braithwhite will now played by Abbey Lee, with Elizabeth Debicki stepping aside. In addition, Jamie Chung and Jordan Patrick Smith will join in recurring parts alongside already-announced cast members Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Courtney B. Vance, Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis and Jamie Harris. Executive produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, the series takes place in the 1950’s Jim Crow era, mixing the racist terrors of white America with H.P. Lovecraft monsters.

The series, which is shooting in Georgia, recently came under scrutiny for continuing to shoot in the state despite the controversial bill signed by Governor Brian Kemp. HB 481 would outlaw abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, and several productions and studios pulled out of the state in response. Peele’s Monkeypaw and Abram’s Bad Robot issued a joint statement to say they would be donating money from the production to two charities instead.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More TV

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops Trailer for 'Veronica Mars' Revival (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Hulu dropped the official trailer for the “Veronica Mars” revival and HBO revealed more cast members for “Lovecraft Country.” FIRST LOOKS Hulu has dropped the official trailer for its revival of “Veronica Mars,” set to premiere on July 26. The series will bring back most of the original cast, including Kristen Bell, Jason [...]

  • Dan Stevens

    'Legion' Star Dan Stevens Says His Character Would Fight Thanos, 'Wreak Havoc' in MCU

    Dan Stevens said his powerful, telepathic mutant Legion would do some serious damage if he ever crossed over from the eponymous FX series into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Legion would wreak havoc. He’d probably take on Thanos, let’s see that,” he told Variety on the red carpet at the premiere of the trippy, mind-bending superhero series [...]

  • Viacom CEO Bob Bakish

    Bob Bakish Talks Pluto TV, Netflix and CBS-Viacom Merger Rumors

    Viacom CEO Bob Bakish knows that a lot of his peers are in the original content space in streaming, but he believes the company’s ad-supported free service Pluto TV is better off relying on Viacom’s library of content. “We can debate a lot of things about the future, but in the near term, the opportunity [...]

  • LA's Finest - Season 1 -

    'L.A.'s Finest' Renewed for Season 2 at Spectrum

    Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are coming back for more action. The pair’s cop show “L.A.’s Finest” has been renewed for a second season by Spectrum Originals, despite the 13-episode first season being largely panned by critics and enduring a major on-set accident.  “L.A.’s Finest,” the first show to launch on the cable provider’s on-demand [...]

  • 'Stranger Things' Star Gaten Matarazzo to

    'Stranger Things' Star Gaten Matarazzo to Host Hidden-Camera Prank Show at Netflix

    Gaten Matarazzo, known for his performance as the nerdy and adorable Dustin Henderson on “Stranger Things,” is branching out at Netflix. The streamer has put out an order for “Prank Encounters,” a hidden-camera prank show which Matarazzo will host. Each episode of the series will take two strangers who each think they’re starting their first day at [...]

  • Tales of the City

    Listen: 'Tales of the City' Producer Alan Poul Talks Updating the Show for 2019

    Much has changed for the LGBT community since the 1993 release of the original TV adaptation of “Tales of the City,” something that producer Alan Poul took into account in revamping the LGBT classic in 2019. Poul spoke with Variety‘s “TV Take” podcast about what’s new in the latest iteration of the show. “We had to [...]

  • Bonding Netflix

    'State of the Union,' 'Special,' 'Bonding' Prove Short Form Is Not Small Content

    There has been much said — and many headlines written — about peak TV providing almost 500 scripted series last year and showing no signs of slowing down. One area not often taken into consideration in that equation is short form, which is seeing its own emergence of creative, high-brow content. Some of the top [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad