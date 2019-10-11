×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Urban Movie Channel Commissions ‘Behind Her Faith’

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, Urban Movie Channel has commissioned the new docuseries “Behind Her Faith,” and Disney Channel has greenlit family dance competition series, “Disney Fam Jam.”

GREENLIGHTS

AMC Networks’ Urban Movie Channel has commissioned “Behind Her Faith, a new docuseries from writer/director Paula Bryant-Ellis. Executive produced by “Insecure” star Jay Ellis and “Black Love” producer Codie Elaine Oliver, the show promises to explore how the power of faith has been a driving force in the lives of successful women in various industries. The first four episodes will feature appearances from Niecy Nash (“When They See Us,” “Claws”), Aisha Hinds (“Underground,” “The Hate U Give”), Essence Atkins (“Marlon,” “Ambitions”) and The Shade Room founder, Angelica Nwandu.

Disney Channel has greenlit family dance competition series “Disney Fam Jam.” Inspired by choreographer Phil Wright’s “The Parent Jam” online videos, each episode of the competition series will feature two families hitting the floor in three rounds of dance battles to see which family will be crowned “Disney Fam Jam” champs. Production will begin in November.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Veteran European television executive, Ed Havard has been hired by NBC Entertainment as its director of entertainment partnerships for the U.K. While based in London, Havard will be tasked with procuring new partnerships and business relations with top U.K. talent, both in front and behind the camera, that have potential for transatlantic crossover; overseeing the development, production and launch of Universal Television Alternative Studios formats in the U.K.; and driving new business opportunities between NBC Entertainment, NBCUniversal International production companies, and the Sky portfolio of networks and production companies. Prior to, Havard was the head of entertainment and TV events for Channel 4 for seven years.

DEALS

Former MGM Television president John Bryan and Bert Ellis Jr., owner of KDOC-TV Los Angeles, have acquired a 50% stake in Mighty Oak Entertainment, headed by former Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution executive Mark O’Brien. Mighty Oak is the home of the syndicated clip show “Whacked Out Sports,” among other shows. Mighty Oak is pursuing growth opportunities in the sports betting realm as well.

 

More TV

  • TV News Roundup: Urban Movie Channel

    TV News Roundup: Urban Movie Channel Commissions 'Behind Her Faith'

    In today’s TV news roundup, Urban Movie Channel has commissioned the new docuseries “Behind Her Faith,” and Disney Channel has greenlit family dance competition series, “Disney Fam Jam.” GREENLIGHTS AMC Networks’ Urban Movie Channel has commissioned “Behind Her Faith,“ a new docuseries from writer/director Paula Bryant-Ellis. Executive produced by “Insecure” star Jay Ellis and “Black [...]

  • Ryan Murphy Dana Walden

    Ryan Murphy Shares Emotional Story of His Son's Cancer Diagnosis

    Ryan Murphy spoke movingly about Dana Walden’s role in his family life and career development at Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon Friday at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. Murphy, creator of “American Horror Story” and “Pose,” shared the story of his youngest son, Ford, being diagnosed with neuroblastoma as he introduced Walden, chairman of Disney Television Studios [...]

  • Dana Walden

    Dana Walden on Female Leadership: 'We've Come Such a Long Way'

    Disney-ABC executive Dana Walden talked about the importance of being a role model for young women and her commitment to helping fund cancer research Friday at Variety’s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime. The chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment was recognized for her fundraising work with UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. [...]

  • Jennifer Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston: True Power Comes From Using One's Voice to 'Hold People Up'

    Jennifer Aniston has never considered herself powerful. “It’s funny, I’ve never actually thought of myself as ‘powerful.’ Strong, yes. But powerful, not [really],” Aniston, one of Variety‘s six Power of Women honorees, said on Friday at the Beverly Wilshire. “It’s a distinction I’ve actually been thinking about a lot lately because that word — ‘power’ [...]

  • Fox News Channel chief news anchor

    Shepard Smith, Fox News Veteran, to Leave Network

    Shepard Smith, a veteran Fox News Channel veteran who tried to report events with a down-the-middle attitude despite the network’s political leanings, is leaving the cable-news outlet where he has held forth for years – in an abrupt move that caught even his colleagues by surprise. Smith was one of the original hires at the [...]

  • The CW Logo

    The CW to Develop Female-Led MMA Drama

    The CW is getting into the mixed martial arts ring. Variety has learned that the broadcaster is developing a one-hour drama about a young woman who begins training in MMA. Titled “American Fighter,” the series follows JoJo Raines, who has a dead end life in a dead end town, hanging out with her friends because [...]

  • Live+3 Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Narrowly Tops

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of Sept. 30: 'Masked Singer' Narrowly Tops 'This Is Us'

    After beating “This Is Us” relatively comfortably in the premiere week Live+3 ratings charts, “The Masked Singer” only just managed to hold off the NBC tear-jerker in week 2. The second episode of “Masked Singer” saw a 40% bump after three days of delayed viewing from a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 to a 2.8, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad