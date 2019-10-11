TV News Roundup: Urban Movie Channel Commissions ‘Behind Her Faith’

In today’s TV news roundup, Urban Movie Channel has commissioned the new docuseries “Behind Her Faith,” and Disney Channel has greenlit family dance competition series, “Disney Fam Jam.”

GREENLIGHTS

AMC Networks’ Urban Movie Channel has commissioned “Behind Her Faith,“ a new docuseries from writer/director Paula Bryant-Ellis. Executive produced by “Insecure” star Jay Ellis and “Black Love” producer Codie Elaine Oliver, the show promises to explore how the power of faith has been a driving force in the lives of successful women in various industries. The first four episodes will feature appearances from Niecy Nash (“When They See Us,” “Claws”), Aisha Hinds (“Underground,” “The Hate U Give”), Essence Atkins (“Marlon,” “Ambitions”) and The Shade Room founder, Angelica Nwandu.

Disney Channel has greenlit family dance competition series “Disney Fam Jam.” Inspired by choreographer Phil Wright’s “The Parent Jam” online videos, each episode of the competition series will feature two families hitting the floor in three rounds of dance battles to see which family will be crowned “Disney Fam Jam” champs. Production will begin in November.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Veteran European television executive, Ed Havard has been hired by NBC Entertainment as its director of entertainment partnerships for the U.K. While based in London, Havard will be tasked with procuring new partnerships and business relations with top U.K. talent, both in front and behind the camera, that have potential for transatlantic crossover; overseeing the development, production and launch of Universal Television Alternative Studios formats in the U.K.; and driving new business opportunities between NBC Entertainment, NBCUniversal International production companies, and the Sky portfolio of networks and production companies. Prior to, Havard was the head of entertainment and TV events for Channel 4 for seven years.

DEALS

Former MGM Television president John Bryan and Bert Ellis Jr., owner of KDOC-TV Los Angeles, have acquired a 50% stake in Mighty Oak Entertainment, headed by former Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution executive Mark O’Brien. Mighty Oak is the home of the syndicated clip show “Whacked Out Sports,” among other shows. Mighty Oak is pursuing growth opportunities in the sports betting realm as well.