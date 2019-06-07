×
TV News Roundup: Amazon Drops Teaser for Animated Series ‘Undone’ (Watch)

CREDIT: Amazon

In today’s roundup, Amazon releases a teaser for the animated series “Undone,” and the “Billions” showrunners ink a new deal with Showtime.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon has released the first teaser for the genre-bending, adult animated series “Undone” starring Rosa Salazar and Bob Odenkirk. Made by the producers of “BoJack Horseman,” the show follows a woman who sees visions of her late father after surviving a near-fatal accident, and discovers an ability to travel through space and time. The unique look of the show is created with rotoscope animation, oil painting on canvas and other mediums. The series premieres later this year, and the first two episodes will screen at the ATX TV Festival on June 8.

DEALS

Billions” showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien have inked a new overall deal with Showtime to develop new projects exclusively for the network. Koppelman and Levien will continue to run the hit drama series. The duo’s other credits include several acclaimed series and movies like “Ocean’s Thirteen,” “Rounders” and “The Girlfriend Experience.”

AWARDS

CNN Worldwide and FX Networks were named the top marketing teams at the 2019 Promax Awards. CNN was named the global excellence marketing team of the year and FX took home the North American marketing team award at the industry’s top entertainment marketing and design awards on Thursday. Other winners included Amsterdam’s DutchToast, Los Angeles’ Mocean, National Geographic, AMC Networks International, Comedy Central, Viceland, Showtime Networks and Nickelodeon.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Independent Television Service has hired Royd Chung as its new vice president of production, the company announced today. In his new role at the documentary film production outfit, Chung will helm active co-production, including the upcoming season of “Independent Lens,” and oversee cross-platform business developments.

