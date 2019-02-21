TV News Roundup: ‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot Drops First Full Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, CBS All Access has released the official trailer for the rebooted “Twilight Zone” and Sophia Bush will guest star on “Jane the Virgin.”

CASTING

“One Tree Hill” actress and Time’s Up activist Sophia Bush has been cast as a guest star on the fifth and final season of “Jane the Virgin.” She will play a character named Julie who will appear in the 12th episode of the American telenovela on The CW. Justin Baldoni, one of the show’s stars, said on Instagram, “I can’t tell you who she is playing except that some of you may not be happy about it.”

Bruce Dern will guest star on the third season of “Mr. Mercedes,” the crime drama airing on AT&T’s subscription channel Audience. Dern will play John Rothstein, a famous writer living as a recluse in Bridgton, Ohio. The series is based on the trilogy of novels by Stephen King, and the upcoming season will follow the fallout from the massacre by Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway).

DATES

USA Network has announced that reality series “Miz & Mrs.” will air the rest of its extended first season on April 2 at 10/9 p.m. CT. Following the lives of WWE stars The Miz and Maryse, the new episodes will see them try to settle down for a quieter life in Austin, Texas, and raise their baby daughter Monroe.

FIRST LOOKS

The official trailer for “The Twilight Zone” reboot has been unveiled by CBS All Access, and sci-fi fans can get a glance at a mashup of scenes from episodes starring Adam Scott, Kumail Nanjiani and Steven Yeun. Executive producer and host Jordan Peele can also be seen in the trailer, which has its characters questioning their realities and coincidences in their lives. The first two episodes will debut on April 1, then release on Thursdays beginning April 11.

DEALS

The Latin American production company Fabula has inked a first-look deal with global producer and distributor Fremantle to create original English and Spanish dramas. The company is best known for working on “A Fantastic Woman,” which won Best Foreign Language Film at the 2018 Oscars, and for the Natalie Portman-led “Jackie,” the studio’s first English language film. Currently, Fabula and Fremantle are working on “La Jauria,” an eight-part Spanish psychological thriller.

INITIATIVES

Comedian Jon Stewart will be interviewed on Fox News‘ “America’s Newsroom” on Feb. 25 in the 10 a.m. ET hour to preview a bipartisan bill, “Never Forget the Heroes: Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act.” Along with 9/11 demolition supervisor John Feal, they will discuss the new bill to compensate 9/11 first responders injured by toxins at Ground Zero. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) will hold a press conference in Washington D.C. at 3 p.m. ET with the men to officially introduce the bill.