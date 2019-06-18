TV News Roundup: ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ to Air Live After Democratic Debates

In today’s roundup, Trevor Noah announces two live specials after the first Democratic debates and the new season of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” sets a premiere date.

SPECIALS

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” will broadcast live following the Democratic Party’s first 2020 presidential primary debates on June 26 and 27 at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. The live specials, called “World War D: Let’s Get Ready to Rumble – Part I & II,” will provide instant analysis and feature commentary from Perry Bacon Jr., a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight, and Howard Dean, the former DNC chair and a political consultant.

DATES

The new season of “ Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee ” starring Jerry Seinfeld will hit Netflix on July 19 . The latest caffeine-fueled conversations will feature Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Martin Short, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett, Barry Marder, Sebastian Maniscalco and Mario Joyner. “Dark/Web,” an eight-episode sci-fi/horror anthology series will be coming exclusively to Amazon Prime, streaming on July 19. The cast includes Robert Davi, Hayley Marie Norman, Dora Madison, Griffin Freeman, Cole Bernstein, Duane Shepard Sr. and Amin El Gamal. “Dark/Web” was created by Michael and Tim Nardelli through their Felt Films company along with Mario Miscione, who teamed on the horror movie “Circle.” Each segment deals with the dangers of the totally connected world, tied together by a serialized narrative.

CASTING

“Treadstone,” the upcoming action-drama based on the “Bourne” franchise on USA Network, has added several cast members. Michelle Forbes and Michael Gaston will both play CIA veterans investigating an international conspiracy, while Patrick Fugit, Shruti Haasan and Tess Haubrich round out the newly revealed cast. They will join previously announced series regulars Jeremy Irvine, Brian J. Smith, Omar Metwally, Tracy Ifeachor, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky and Emilia Schüle.

GREENLIGHTS

TruTV has ordered new seasons of scripted comedy series “I’m Sorry” and “Tacoma FD,” with episodes slated to air in 2020. The 10-episode third season of “I’m Sorry” will continue to follow creator Andrea Savage as she balances her life as a comedy writer, wife and mother. “Tacoma FD,” a firehouse comedy set in one of America’s rainiest cities, will air 13 episodes in its second season.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Andrew Herreria has been named senior vice president of human resources at CBS Global Distribution Group, the company announced today. In his new role, he will oversee all human resource strategies, focusing on cultural and leadership development, employee education, and compensation and benefits for the division. Previously, Herreria spent nine years in human resources at Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

Jay Howell will be the new president and general manager of CBS Television Stations‘ Los Angeles properties, which include KCBS-TV, KCAL-TV, CBSLA.com and the direct-to-consumer streaming news service CBSN Los Angeles. Previously, he served as vice president and manager of the company’s Pittsburgh properties and the Sacramento properties.