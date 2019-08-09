TV News Roundup: USA Network Drops Jason Bourne Spinoff Series Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, USA releases the trailer for the Jason Bourne spinoff series “Treadstone,” and MTV sets a release date for the “The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.”

DATES:

MTV’s “The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2” is set to premiere Aug. 28 with expanded 90-minute episodes. Set in the middle of a jungle, the new season will follow the same format as the first season as 14 British athletes compete against 14 American athletes in hopes of winning their share of the $1 million prize.

FIRST LOOKS:

USA Network has released the official trailer for its upcoming spy-thriller series “Treadstone,” which is a spinoff of the Jason Bourne film franchise. Premiering in October, the new series explores the CIA black-ops program Operation Treadstone, which uses behavior modification to turn their recruits into superhuman assassins. Creator Tim Kring is set to executive produce for UCP. The series stars Jeremy Irvine, Tracy Ifeachor, Omar Metwally, Brian J. Smith, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle and Michelle Forbes.

CASTING:

ABC has announced further casting for its upcoming holiday movie “Same Time, Next Christmas” starring Lea Michele. The network has revealed that George Newbern (Woody) Nia Vardalos (Faye), Phil Morris (Alec) and Dannah Lockett (Madelyn) have all joined the project.