TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Tiffany Haddish’s “Black Mitzvah” Comedy Special

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announces the premiere date of Tiffany Haddish’s new comedy special and Amazon Studios’s “The Wilds” gets additional cast members.

CASTING

Amazon Studios has announced additional series regulars for “The Wilds.” Rachel Griffiths (“Take Control”), David Sullivan (“Goliath”), Troy Winbush (“The Goldbergs”), Sophia Ali (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Sarah Pidgeon (“Gotham”), Jenna Clause and Erana James joined the new show, which follows teenage girls stranded on an deserted island after a plane crash.

RENEWALS

AMC renewed “Eli Roth’s History of Horror” for a second six-episode season. “I’m so thrilled to be continuing this historic series with AMC. In Season 1, we had the most incredible conversations with the top creators in the field who really helped fans around the world appreciate the horror genre in a new light,” Roth said. “From Quentin Tarantino to Jordan Peele to Stephen King and Jamie Lee Curtis, everyone shared stories about creating the fright masterpieces that still chill us to this day.” The series is produced by The Content Group and Marwar Junction Productions.

DATES

Tiffany Haddish‘s upcoming Netflix original comedy special, “Black Mitzvah,” will premiere Dec. 3. In the special, Haddish embraces her Jewish heritage, reflects on newfound fame and the time she received a jumpsuit from Beyoncé.

Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” returns for its eighth season on Jan. 7. Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens and Raquel Leviss join the returning cast of Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor and James Kennedy.

Oprah Winfrey chose Elizabeth Strout’s “Olive, Again” as her second book club selection; her interview with Strout premieres Jan. 17, exclusively on Apple TV Plus. “Ah, Olive,” Winfrey said. “She teaches us so much about loneliness, judgment, aging, and loss. And empathy, too. I’m in awe of Strout’s ability to convey so much in so few words.”

Freeform has announced new season premiere dates for a trio of returning series: the season two second half of “Good Trouble” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m, starting Jan. 15; “Grown-ish” season three airs Thursdays at 8 p.m, starting Jan. 16; and “The Bold Type” season four airs Thursdays at 9 p.m, starting Jan. 23.

TLC has announced new season premiere dates for a number of its returning shows: “My 600-lb Life” premieres Jan. 1; “Dr. Pimple Popper” premieres Jan. 2; “Say Yes to the Dress America” premieres Jan. 4; “Sister Wives” premieres Jan. 5; “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” premieres Jan. 7; and “I Am Jazz” premieres Jan. 28.

GREENLIGHTS

Comedy Central announced D.L. Hughley’s one-hour comedic documentary “How Not To Get Shot and Other Advice From White People,” based on Hughley’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. “I look forward to working with Comedy Central on this documentary, where we’ll get to explore deeper into the state of race as I see it today,” Hughley said. Hughley executive produces and stars.

Quibi has announced its new series “Rapper Warrior Ninja” with actor, comedian and musician Eric Andre. Based on the popular segment on Andre’s Adult Swim series,“The Eric Andre Show,” the series is co-created and executive produced by Andre and Kitao Sakurai.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS News has named Nikole Killion as their newest correspondent, based in Washington, D.C.. Including “CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell” and “CBS This Morning,” Killion will report for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. Killion has led Newspath’s coverage on the impeachment inquiry, the Democratic debates, the Mueller Report and more.

SPECIALS

NBC has announced a star-studded themed lineup of holiday specials. Among others, NBC revealed that “Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry” airs Nov. 26; “Ellen’s Game of Games” with Ellen DeGeneres airs Nov. 27; “A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special” airs Dec. 5; and “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy” airs Dec. 12.