TV Roundup: ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Sets June Premiere Date

Justin Brescia (L) Stephanie Pratt (2-L) Frankie Delgado (3-L) Ashley Wahler (4-L) Jason Wahler (4-R) Audrina Patridge (3-R) Heidi Montag (2-R) Spencer Pratt (R) and Gunner Pratt arrive on the red carpet for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 20 August 2018.2018 MTV Video Music Awards, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
CREDIT: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter

In today’s roundup, “The Hills: New Beginnings” sets a premiere date of Monday, June 24 and USA Network’s “Miz and Mrs.” is renewed for a second season.

DATES

MTV’s anticipated docu-series The Hills: New Beginnings,” will make its debut on Monday, June 24. Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton will star in the reboot, joining original cast members including Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, and Heidi and Spencer Pratt.

CASTING

NBC has closed four new casting deals for its comedy pilot “Friends-in-Law.” Michael Urie and Zach Cregger will play Brian and Jake, respectively, two polar opposite characters who are struggling with the impending marriage of their best friends, played by Vella Lovell as Margaret and Gil Ozeri as Randy. Urie is repped by Paradigm, United Agents in the U.K. and Seven Summits Pictures & Management. Cregger is repped by CAA, Artists First, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer. Ozeri is repped by UTA and Mosaic. Lovell is repped by Gersh and Industry Entertainment.

RENEWALS

“Miz and Mrs” will return to USA Network for a second season. The unscripted series, which follows the married WWE stars, The Miz and Maryse, is expected to air in 2020.

DEALS

The Bleacher Report has struck a deal with Showtime to distribute the award-winning documentary “Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story.” The original doc, which shares an intimate look at the NBA star’s life, will premiere on Showtime on May 31 at 10 p.m ET/PT.

Riverdale” and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has inked an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV. Under the multi-year deal, Aguirre-Sacasa will develop and produce new projects for the studio, while he continues to run “Sabrina” for Netflix and “Riverdale” for The CW. He is currently also serving as an executive producer on the “Riverdale” spinoff pilot “Katy Keene.”

