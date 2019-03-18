TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV roundup, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2” starring Kiernan Shipka, and former “O.C.” star Rachel Bilson has been cast in Fox’s drama pilot “Lovestruck.”

CASTING

Former “O.C.” star Rachel Bilson is set to play the female lead in Fox’s new drama pilot “Lovestruck.” The show, which comes from creator Tom Kapinos (“Californication, “White Famous”), takes place during a single night as a series of events unfold during the leading lady’s wedding. The show will also star Kathleen Turner, Andie MacDowell, and Richard Roxburgh.

Oakley Bull, who played Timothee Chalamet’s sister in “Beautiful Boy” and will appear in the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984,” has been cast in Fox’s comedy pilot “Geniuses.” The multi-camera series follows a blue-collar couple in South Jersey as they raise four kid-geniuses. Maggie Lawson will also star in the show as the family’s headstrong mom.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the first trailer for Part 2 of its original series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” starring Kiernan Shipka. The sneak peek for the newest instalment of the dark coming-of-age story, adapted from “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” shows Sabrina’s continued struggles to grapple with her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Related DP Nancy Schreiber Captures Life of Artist Robert Mapplethorpe in Grimy Gotham Danny Boyle's Beatles Movie 'Yesterday' Selected as Tribeca Closing Night Film

Fusion TV’s Kimberly Brooks is joining ABC News Live as an anchor and reporter where she will be covering 24/7 breaking news and live events. Brooks will host “The Debrief” and work alongside Senior Washington Reporter Devin Dwyer in bringing viewers “The Briefing Room.” She will continue to co-anchor “Nightline on Fusion,” alongside Gio Benitez.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Robin Roberts will host ABC’s coverage of the NFL Draft on April 25. The “Good Morning America” host will report live from Nashville on the night of the event, conducting interviews and discussing the prospects of the 2019 NFL class.

EVENTS

The Tribeca Film Festival, which runs from April 24 to May 5 in New York City, will celebrate anniversaries for long-running television favorites. “The Simpsons” will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a screening followed by a panel moderated by Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson. And “In Living Color,” in celebration of its 25th and final season, will screen its pilot episode alongside a conversation with the show’s creators Keenan Ivory Wayans and Shawn Wayans.