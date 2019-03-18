×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2’ Trailer (Watch)

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

In today’s TV roundup, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2” starring Kiernan Shipka, and former “O.C.” star Rachel Bilson has been cast in Fox’s drama pilot “Lovestruck.”

CASTING

Former “O.C.” star Rachel Bilson is set to play the female lead in Fox’s new drama pilot “Lovestruck.” The show, which comes from creator Tom Kapinos (“Californication, “White Famous”), takes place during a single night as a series of events unfold during the leading lady’s wedding. The show will also star Kathleen Turner, Andie MacDowell, and Richard Roxburgh.

Oakley Bull, who played Timothee Chalamet’s sister in “Beautiful Boy” and will appear in the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984,” has been cast in Fox’s comedy pilot “Geniuses.” The multi-camera series follows a blue-collar couple in South Jersey as they raise four kid-geniuses. Maggie Lawson will also star in the show as the family’s headstrong mom.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the first trailer for Part 2 of its original series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” starring Kiernan Shipka. The sneak peek for the newest instalment of the dark coming-of-age story, adapted from “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” shows Sabrina’s continued struggles to grapple with her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Related

Fusion TV’s Kimberly Brooks is joining ABC News Live as an anchor and reporter where she will be covering 24/7 breaking news and live events. Brooks will host “The Debrief” and work alongside Senior Washington Reporter Devin Dwyer in bringing viewers “The Briefing Room.” She will continue to co-anchor “Nightline on Fusion,” alongside Gio Benitez.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Robin Roberts will host ABC’s coverage of the NFL Draft on April 25. The “Good Morning America” host will report live from Nashville on the night of the event, conducting interviews and discussing the prospects of the 2019 NFL class.

EVENTS

The Tribeca Film Festival, which runs from April 24 to May 5 in New York City, will celebrate anniversaries for long-running television favorites. “The Simpsons” will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a screening followed by a panel moderated by Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson. And “In Living Color,” in celebration of its 25th and final season, will screen its pilot episode alongside a conversation with the show’s creators Keenan Ivory Wayans and Shawn Wayans.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV roundup, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2” starring Kiernan Shipka, and former “O.C.” star Rachel Bilson has been cast in Fox’s drama pilot “Lovestruck.” CASTING Former “O.C.” star Rachel Bilson is set to play the female lead in Fox’s new drama pilot “Lovestruck.” The [...]

  • Ron Howard and Brian Grazer

    Imagine TV Sets 'Mindscaping' as First China Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Imagine Television is developing “Mindscaping,” a 24-episode science fiction series written by Oscar Yang (“Medical Examiner Dr. Qin,” “The Ten Deadly Sins”). The series is the first Chinese-language series developed by Imagine Television, part of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment group, for a Chinese audience. The show is pitched as an original sci-fi [...]

  • Jim PackerPRESS PLAY: Variety Home Entertainment

    FilMart: Lionsgate's Jim Packer Says Starz Brand is Ready for Global Rollout

    Ahead of his keynote address at Hong Kong’s FilMart this week, Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide TV and digital distribution, shares his plans for Starz international expansion. And he recounts his experience of watching Netflix change up through the gears. Back in 2012, when Lionsgate was still casting “Orange is the New Black,” Jim [...]

  • "The Bow Tie Asymmetry" - Pictured:

    Pilot Season 2019: Multi-Camera Comedies Remain in High Demand

    For the second pilot season in a row, multi-camera comedies have proven to be a hot commodity. The Big 4 have collectively ordered 28 comedy pilots this year, including two animated straight-to-series orders at Fox. Of those 28, 12 are single-cams and 13 are multi-cams (including one multi-cam hybrid at ABC and two at CBS). [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Hollywood Agents Warn of Losses to Writers Without Packaging Fees

    The bitter war of words between Hollywood agents and writers continues. Agents are warning that the Writers Guild of America’s proposed elimination of television packaging fees will hurt writers to the tune of $49 million annually in commissions. Sources close to the Association of Talent Agents said Monday that the L.E.K. consulting firm has estimated   [...]

  • UFC 235 Mixed Martial Arts, Las

    All UFC Pay-Per-View Events Moving to ESPN+ Exclusively in U.S. Through 2025

    The UFC — in a major jump to digital away from traditional pay TV — inked an expanded pact with ESPN under which all of the mixed martial arts promoter’s pay-per-view events will be available exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. for the next seven years. Under the agreement, the ESPN+ subscription streaming service will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad