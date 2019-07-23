×

TV News Roundup: Amazon Drops 'The Boys' Final Trailer (Watch)

The Boys Amazon Prime
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Prime/Jan thijs

In today’s roundup, USA releases the trailer for the second season of “The Purge” and Amazon drops the final trailer before “The Boys” launches. 

RENEWALS

Viceland has renewed the pro wrestling docu-series “Dark Side of the Ring” for a second season. The upcoming season will feature 10 hour-long episodes chronicling the lives of wrestlers inside and outside of the ring.

DATES

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” will hit Netflix on Aug. 13. Haddish executive produces and hosts the special, which will showcase half-hour sets from the comedian’s friends including Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe, and Marlo Williams.

Lifetime has revealed that its new movie “Patsy & Loretta,” which explores the friendship of musicians Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, will air on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.

NBC has announced that “The 2020 Miss America Competition” will air live on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. Fifty-one candidates will compete for scholarships to be used for their community service endeavors.

Related

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon has dropped the final trailer ahead of the debut of its new series “The Boys.” The series is set in a world where superheroes are celebrities who don’t necessarily choose to use their powers for good. The eight-episode first season will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video July 26.

National Geographic has released a sneak peek of “The Right Stuff,” the story of the space race and the U.S. test pilots who would join NASA’s original Mercury 7.

USA has released the teaser trailer for season two of “The Purge.” The TV series takes its premise from the movie franchise, which is set in a world where all crime is legal for a 12 hour period. The newest season follows the lives of four interconnected families grappling with the aftermath of the last purge and lead up to the next purge. The upcoming season will premiere this fall.

Facebook Watch released the trailer for season two of “Five Points.” The Kerry Washington-produced series follows teens dealing with serious issues of young adult life. The show returns Aug. 5.

GREENLIGHTS

Disney Channel has greenlit the animated series “The Curse of Molly McGee” from executive producers Bill Motz, Bob Roth and Steve Loter. The show is a buddy comedy starring an optimistic tween and a cynical ghost.

Lifetime has partnered with Wendy Williams on a biopic and companion documentary on her life. Williams executive produces the documentary. Leigh Davenport has been tapped to write the biopic, which is set to bow in 2020.

DEVELOPMENT

National Geographic has optioned the novel “Guests of the Ayatollah” by Mark Bowden and plans to adapt it into a limited series. Ken Biller and Bob Cooper will executive produce, with Biller writing the adaptation.

Jed Mercurio, the mind behind the hit BBC series “Bodyguard,” is creating a science fiction thriller series entitled “Transmissions” for Quibi. The prospective show centers around a lone scientist who begins receiving eerie signals from deep space. “Transmissions” hails from HTM Television, a joint venture between Mercurio and Hat Trick Productions’ managing director Jimmy Mulville, will produce.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

David Brownfield has been tapped as the new executive vice president of programming at Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment. He will report to president and COO Peter Jankowski. Brownfield previously served as senior vice president of current programming at CBS Television.

CASTING

National Geographic has announced the lineup of celebrity guests for “Running Wild” and “Brain Games.” For “Brain Games,” Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Anthony Anderson and Marsai Martin, Rebel Wilson, Ted Danson, Mark Cuban, Jack Black, Kyle Gass and Meghan Trainor, Tiffany Haddish, and Drew Brees will all appear. While “Running Wild” will feature Channing Tatum, Cara Delevingne, Dave Bautista, Armie Hammer, Joel McHale, Zachary Quinto, Bobby Bones, Rob Riggle, Alex Honnold and Brie Larson.

    In today's roundup, USA releases the trailer for the second season of "The Purge" and Amazon drops the final trailer before "The Boys" launches.  RENEWALS Viceland has renewed the pro wrestling docu-series "Dark Side of the Ring" for a second season. The upcoming season will feature 10 hour-long episodes chronicling the lives of wrestlers inside

