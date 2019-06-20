TV News Roundup: Showtime Drops ‘The Affair’ Final Season Teaser (Watch)

In today’s TV Roundup, Showtime drops a teaser for the fifth and final season of “The Affair,” and Kid Cudi and Big Boi join Shudder’s “Creepshow” anthology series.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC has released the first trailer for its forthcoming anthology series “The Terror: Infamy.” Premiering August 2, the Ridley Scott-produced show features a cast and crew with connections to World War II and the internment of Japanese Americans, and centers around a case of mysterious deaths in the Japanese American community. The series is co-created and executive produced by Max Borenstein and Alexander Woo, who also serves as showrunner.

Showtime has dropped a teaser for the fifth and final season of “The Affair.” Premiering August 25, the new season picks up where season 4 left off, following Helen (Maura Tierney) as she begins a new affair with a charismatic movie star and Noah (Dominic West), who is left to take care of his family in her absence. The series is executive produced by Jessica Rhoades, Hagai Levi and Michele Giordono, and also stars Sanaa Lathan and Anna Paquin.

CASTING

Actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg is set to host the U.S version of “Love Island,” premiering July 9 on CBS. The matchmaking reality series, based in the U.K. format, follows an ensemble of singles on a remote island as they date and compete in challenges with a cash prize awarded to the final couple left standing. Vandenberg’s past credits include “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Ugly Truth” and “Bones.”

Kid Cudi, Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Davison, DJ Qualls, and Big Boi are set to join Shudder’s “Creepshow” anthology series. The six-episode season, which will air on the AMC Networks-owned streamer, will portray a different horror story in each installment. Qualls will star in David J. Schow’s “The Finger,” directed by Greg Nicotero; Cudi and Combs have been cast in Rob Schrab’s “Bad Wolf Down”; Davison will star in “Night of Paw” written by John Esposito; and Big Boi will feature in “The Man in the Suitcase,” written by Christopher Buehlman and directed by Dave Bruckner.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

OWN has hired Karen Grant-Selma as its new senior vice president of business and legal affairs. As such, Grant-Selma will oversee all business affairs and legal matters at OWN LLC, OWN Studios, and OWN, reporting to OWN president Tina Perry. Prior to joining the network, Grant-Selma handled business and legal affairs for DreamWorks Animation.