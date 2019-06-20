×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Showtime Drops ‘The Affair’ Final Season Teaser (Watch)

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maura Tierney as Helen and Dominic West as Noah in The Affair (season 4, episode 1). - Photo: Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME
CREDIT: Paul Sarkis

In today’s TV Roundup, Showtime drops a teaser for the fifth and final season of “The Affair,” and Kid Cudi and Big Boi join Shudder’s “Creepshow” anthology series. 

FIRST LOOKS

AMC has released the first trailer for its forthcoming anthology series “The Terror: Infamy.” Premiering August 2, the Ridley Scott-produced show features a cast and crew with connections to World War II and the internment of Japanese Americans, and centers around a case of mysterious deaths in the Japanese American community. The series is co-created and executive produced by Max Borenstein and Alexander Woo, who also serves as showrunner.

Showtime has dropped a teaser for the fifth and final season of The Affair.” Premiering August 25, the new season picks up where season 4 left off, following Helen (Maura Tierney) as she begins a new affair with a charismatic movie star and Noah (Dominic West), who is left to take care of his family in her absence. The series is executive produced by Jessica Rhoades, Hagai Levi and Michele Giordono, and also stars Sanaa Lathan and Anna Paquin.

CASTING

Related

Actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg is set to host the U.S version of “Love Island,” premiering July 9 on CBS. The matchmaking reality series, based in the U.K. format, follows an ensemble of singles on a remote island as they date and compete in challenges with a cash prize awarded to the final couple left standing. Vandenberg’s past credits include “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Ugly Truth” and “Bones.”

Kid Cudi, Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Davison, DJ Qualls, and Big Boi are set to join Shudder’s Creepshow anthology series. The six-episode season, which will air on the AMC Networks-owned streamer, will portray a different horror story in each installment. Qualls will star in David J. Schow’s “The Finger,” directed by Greg Nicotero; Cudi and Combs have been cast in Rob Schrab’s “Bad Wolf Down”; Davison will star in “Night of Paw” written by John Esposito; and Big Boi will feature in “The Man in the Suitcase,” written by Christopher Buehlman and directed by Dave Bruckner.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

OWN has hired Karen Grant-Selma as its new senior vice president of business and legal affairs. As such, Grant-Selma will oversee all business affairs and legal matters at OWN LLC, OWN Studios, and OWN, reporting to OWN president Tina Perry. Prior to joining the network, Grant-Selma handled business and legal affairs for DreamWorks Animation.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More TV

  • Maura Tierney as Helen and Dominic

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Drops 'The Affair' Final Season Teaser (Watch)

    In today’s TV Roundup, Showtime drops a teaser for the fifth and final season of “The Affair,” and Kid Cudi and Big Boi join Shudder’s “Creepshow” anthology series.  FIRST LOOKS AMC has released the first trailer for its forthcoming anthology series “The Terror: Infamy.” Premiering August 2, the Ridley Scott-produced show features a cast and [...]

  • Bello Nock

    A&E Orders Stunt Series 'Impossible Live,' Special 'Volcano Walk Live'

    A&E Network has ordered a live stunt series titled “The Impossible Live.” The series, which hails from KEW Media Group’s Essential Media Group, will consist of five two-hour episodes featuring daredevils performing death-defying stunts such as parachute-less jump from a plane onto a speeding train, a motorcycle jump off a cliff in which the daredevil [...]

  • Monte Carlo TV Festival: Stars Mingle

    Monte Carlo TV Festival: Nominees, Jurors and Star Guests Mingle on Riviera

    The Monte Carlo Television Festival drew to a close Tuesday with “Escape at Dannemora” winning the Golden Nymph in the limited series and TV movie section, and “My Brilliant Friend” winning best drama series. “The festival is testament to the fact that as the industry adapts and evolves with the times, good storytelling never goes [...]

  • PMKBNC

    PMK-BNC Executive Joy Fehily Resigns, Will Consult and Manage Seth MacFarlane (EXCLUSIVE)

    Top Hollywood publicist and executive Joy Fehily has resigned from her post at public relations firm PMK-BNC, individuals familiar with the move told Variety. Fehily steps down in the midst of a five-year deal with the show business institution, insiders said, which reps A-list actors and below-the-line talent as well as huge brands like American [...]

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek': Inside Moira Rose's Iconic Wig Collection

    Moira Rose, the family matriarch of cult classic “Schitt’s Creek,” is known for several things: her pronunciation of the word “bebe,” her love for her TV family (and sometimes Alexis) and her countless vibrant wigs. Played by the always delightful Catherine O’Hara, each episode (and wig) is a joy to witness on screen. “I think [...]

  • Brandon Flynn

    Brandon Flynn on Hollywood Double Standards and Never Actually Coming Out

    Brandon Flynn has a flourishing Hollywood career. The 25-year-old quickly shot to social media superstardom on Netflix’s hit “13 Reasons Why” with millions of devoted followers and, shortly after, was cast on HBO’s “True Detective.” And yet, the rising star has received just as much attention for his personal life as his professional career. In [...]

  • Tyler Perry

    Tyler Perry Sets White House Drama 'The Oval' at BET

    Tyler Perry has scored a straight-to-series order at BET for a drama set at the White House, Variety has confirmed. The series, titled “The Oval,” will introduce viewers to the new first family moving into the White House. Ed Quinn will star as President Hunter Franklin, while Kron Moore will play First Lady Victoria Franklin. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad